Tulsa's Veterans Day parade will continue 'no matter what'

While recognizing the need to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, parade officials never considered canceling Tulsa’s annual Veterans Day celebration.

“It’s something we’ve done every year,” said American Legion Post No. 1 Commander John Ward. “And we’re going to continue doing it no matter what.”

The downtown parade will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday. And, as usual, marchers will meet beforehand at the American Legion and VFW.

This year, however, food will be served drive-through style, while volunteers will submit to temperature checks and wear masks and gloves.

Parade entries will include the Antique Auto Club, Akdar Shriners, American Heritage Girls, Boy Scout troops and Blue Star Mothers, organizers said. Promotional material describes it as Tulsa’s 102nd Veterans Day parade.

“It won’t be as big this year, but that’s OK,” Ward said. “We’re just thankful that we can do it.”

James Holman, who enlisted in the Marines at age 16 to serve as a rifleman during the Korean War, will be the parade’s grand marshal. And 97-year-old Joe Degen, who flew 48 missions in a B-24 during World War II, will be the parade commander.