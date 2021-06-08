Tulsa's very own license plates: Two unique designs could hit the streets soon

Preston Power, a local photographer, first pitched the idea to an online forum nearly four years ago, when the Tulsa flag itself was just a proposal: Why not have a special Tulsa license plate based on the flag’s design?

“At the time,” Power explains, “it was meant to help promote the cause of getting it adopted as our official flag.”

Encouraged by the forum’s response, Power began working on the design details and recruited state Rep. Carol Bush to usher the plate through the state Legislature. But Tulsa’s new flag wound up being adopted in 2018 while the specialty plate didn’t win approval until this spring.

Meanwhile, another Tulsan came up with an entirely different idea for a local car tag.

A license plate collector, Gus Oliver incorporated the Golden Driller and the Route 66 Rising sculpture to give his design a unique logo, placed against a dark background with gold lettering.

“It’s a really bold design,” Oliver says. “Everyone who has seen has said, ‘That’s really pretty.’”

Trying to get his design on the streets faster, Oliver bypassed the state Legislature, but that means he will need 200 paid orders within the next six weeks for the tag go into production.