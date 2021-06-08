Tulsa's very own license plates: Two unique designs could hit the streets soon

Preston Power, a local photographer, first pitched the idea to an online forum nearly four years ago, when the Tulsa flag itself was just a proposal: Why not have a special Tulsa license plate based on the flag’s design?
“At the time,” Power explains, “it was meant to help promote the cause of getting it adopted as our official flag.”
Encouraged by the forum’s response, Power began working on the design details and recruited state Rep. Carol Bush to usher the plate through the state Legislature. But Tulsa’s new flag wound up being adopted in 2018 while the specialty plate didn’t win approval until this spring.
Meanwhile, another Tulsan came up with an entirely different idea for a local car tag.
A license plate collector, Gus Oliver incorporated the Golden Driller and the Route 66 Rising sculpture to give his design a unique logo, placed against a dark background with gold lettering.
“It’s a really bold design,” Oliver says. “Everyone who has seen has said, ‘That’s really pretty.’”
Trying to get his design on the streets faster, Oliver bypassed the state Legislature, but that means he will need 200 paid orders within the next six weeks for the tag go into production.
“If enough people see it, we’ll get the number of orders we need,” he said. “Once people see it, they’re going to like it and want one.”
The Tulsa flag license plate, on the other hand, won’t be available until Nov. 1, when it will need a minimum of 100 orders before it can go into production.
That should be an easy hurdle, Power said.
“I think it’s going to be popular,” he said. “It’s not about promoting the flag anymore, it’s just to something to bring us all together and show pride in Tulsa.”
Compared to a standard Oklahoma license plate, both Tulsa plates will cost about $20 extra the first year plus about $15 more per year for renewal fees. For more information about ordering Oliver’s Tulsa plate, email tulsatag@yahoo.com.