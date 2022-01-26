Tulsa's rental assistance to 'pause' as funding runs low

After distributing nearly $34 million in less than a year, Tulsa’s federally funded rental assistance program will stop taking new applications to avoid running out of money before meeting all the existing requests, officials announced Wednesday.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program won’t take applications after midnight Sunday, though officials described it as “a pause” and not a final end for the project. Restore Hope Ministries, the local nonprofit that administers ERAP in the Tulsa area, still has thousands of applications to process even as current funding dwindles, officials said.
“We going to make sure that everyone who has applied for help, and is qualified, will get the help they need,” said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope. “We’re not out of money.”
Applications for rental assistance have been steadily declining in recent months as the local economy recovers from the COVID-19 shutdowns, Jaynes said. And February is traditionally a slow month for evictions as tenants use tax returns to pay overdue bills.
“If there was going to be a good time to hit the pause button,” Jaynes said, “this was it.”
Since federal funding became available last March, Tulsa’s program has distributed $33.7 million in rental assistance to roughly 7,600 families with about 3,800 different landlords.
Tulsa’s effort had gone through more than half its federal funding by August, when the Biden administration complained that many cities were being slow to distribute the money. Only about 20% of EERAP funds nationwide had been distributed to tenants by then.
In Tulsa, ERAP will begin taking applications again if the program still has money left over when all the current applications have been processed, or if more federal funds become available, Jaynes said.
ERAP, however, was never intended to be a permanent program. The goal was to avoid a wave of evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even without federal funding, Restore Hope itself will continue to help as much as possible with private donations, albeit on a much smaller scale, Jaynes said. The federally funded rental-assistance program was a hundred times bigger than Restore Hope’s pre-COID program.
“We’ve been here for 25 years,” Jaynes said, “and we’re not going away.”