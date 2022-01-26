Tulsa's rental assistance to 'pause' applications and tackle current requests

After distributing nearly $34 million in less than a year, Tulsa’s federally funded rental assistance program will stop taking new applications to avoid running out of money before meeting all the existing requests, officials announced Wednesday.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program could nearly double the amount of money it has already given out with just the current applications waiting to be processed, officials said. To ensure they will have enough money to meet those requests, officials will stop taking new applications as of midnight Sunday.

“We going to make sure that everyone who has applied for help, and is qualified, will get the help they need,” said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, the local nonprofit that administers the program. “We’re not out of money.”

Jaynes described it as a “pause” and not a final end for ERAP. New applications will be accepted in the future if sufficient funding is left after the current applications are processed, or if more federal funding becomes available.