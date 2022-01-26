Tulsa's rental assistance to 'pause' applications and tackle current requests

After distributing nearly $34 million in less than a year, Tulsa’s federally funded rental assistance program will stop taking new applications to avoid running out of money before meeting all the existing requests, officials announced Wednesday.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Program could nearly double the amount of money it has already given out with just the current applications waiting to be processed, officials said. To ensure they will have enough money to meet those requests, officials will stop taking new applications as of midnight Sunday.
“We going to make sure that everyone who has applied for help, and is qualified, will get the help they need,” said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, the local nonprofit that administers the program. “We’re not out of money.”
Jaynes described it as a “pause” and not a final end for ERAP. New applications will be accepted in the future if sufficient funding is left after the current applications are processed, or if more federal funding becomes available.
Applications for rental assistance, however, have been steadily declining in recent months as the local economy recovers from the COVID-19 shutdowns, Jaynes said. And February is traditionally a slow month for evictions as tenants use tax returns to pay overdue bills.
“If there was going to be a good time to hit the pause button,” Jaynes said, “this was it.”
Since federal funds became available last March, Tulsa’s program has distributed $33.7 million in rental assistance to roughly 7,600 families with about 3,800 different landlords.
It could take weeks if not months for Tulsa officials to work through roughly 15,000 applications that are already on file, Jaynes said. As many as half of those applications will likely be duplicates, but that still leaves about 7,500 tenants waiting for assistance.
“We’re determined to get those people the help they need,” Jaynes said. “And, yes, we have the resources to do it.”
Emergency rental assistance was never intended to be a permanent program. The goal of the federal funding was to avoid a nationwide wave of eviction cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restore Hope itself, however, will continue helping Tulsa tenants one way or another, Jaynes said. The ministry has been providing rental assistance for 25 years, albeit on a much smaller scaler when it relied on donations instead of federal funding.
ERAP was a hundred times bigger than Restore Hope’s pre-COID program, Jaynes said.
“But we’ve been doing this for a long time,” he said, “and we’re not going to stop now.”
Restore Hope’s pre-COVID experience with providing rental assistance allowed Tulsa to distribute the emergency funds more efficiently, said Mayor G.T. Bynum.
“We are grateful that Tulsa has such a well-equipped and dedicated organization to distribute this funding and navigate the immense need for rental support throughout this pandemic,” Bynum said. “This collaborative effort kept families in their homes and helped stabilize eviction numbers.”