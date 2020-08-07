As he has done countless times the past 31 years, Dick Sherry saw people standing in a parking lot watching purple martins come to roost Wednesday evening and he was drawn to them.
Conversation about birds, houses, inexplicable habits and aerobatics ensued.
Purple martin people tend to flock together just like their favorite birds, and Saturday night, for his 31st year, the lifelong purple martin enthusiast and the Tulsa Audubon Society are inviting people out to watch the natural spectacle that is the purple martin migration.
This year, due to coronavirus precautions, no pre-watch dinner or talks are planned, but people are welcome to gather in the parking lot at the Hilton Garden Inn Tulsa Airport starting about 8:15 p.m. to watch as more than 100,000 of the birds gather in the evening sky and circle in to roost in nearby trees.
Of anyone in Tulsa, Sherry has been the most active and vocal advocate for the purple martin, the continent’s largest swallow species and one that has a unique relationship with humans dating back to Native Americans who put out empty gourds the birds used for nests.
In the lead-up to migration to South America, regional birds leave their colonies to stage in gigantic flocks that roost together — a trait that its human caretakers don’t always appreciate. Tens of thousands of birds can make a real mess.
Sherry, who celebrates his 73rd birthday Sunday, was the first to organize a Tulsa watch of purple martins in August 1989 at 14th Street and Galveston Avenue.
From the time he was a child who saw a photo of a martin sitting on a several-story martin house in Golden Field Guides’ “Birds of North America” he has been fascinated, he said.
“I kept bugging my folks about getting one of those houses and finally my dad took me to a fellow with a woodworking shop and this man built a martin house for me like the one in the picture,” he said. “We had that house for five or six years before it had martins, but once we got them that really got its hooks into me.”
He built his own first house as a young teen and eventually built martin houses for people for extra money all through his high school and college years.
“My martin house money paid for our wedding,” he said of his marriage to his wife, Trish, in 1969 “just after college and before I spent two years in the Army.”
The now-retired insurance broker was involved with Audubon Society and efforts for bald eagles, and was active in early formation efforts for Oxley Nature Center and the Tallgrass Prairie Preserve, but the martin roost watch always was a favorite activity.
The Galveston roost lasted just a few years, he said, then the nightly roost migrated to the former site of a drive-through bank between First and Second streets and Cheyenne and Denver avenues, he said.
“The perimeter of that block was planted with Bradford pear trees,” he said. “They were there for 13 years and some years it was multiple hundreds of thousands of birds. It was incredible.”
That roost came to a dramatic end when the trees were suddenly chopped down in the middle of the migration. Someone had “hoodwinked” bank officials into thinking the birds were starlings, he said.
European starlings, which are an invasive species, roost in a way similar to purple martins. Starlings are not a protected bird and are an increasing nuisance, but purple martins are decreasing in number and are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
“You should have seen it when the birds started coming back and the trees were cut down,” he said. “They were circling and diving down and didn’t know where to go.”
The birds eventually scattered to different spots around town and Sherry assumed the role of martin roost advocate.
Tulsa Convention Center, which hired a firm to control the birds — again assumed to be starlings — and a sticky substance applied to the trees killed several birds, he said.
“I found myself standing on the sidewalk debating with one of their workers who insisted they were starlings,” he said. “I told him, have you ever seen a starling with a white belly! He had to admit he was wrong but it was too late.”
The next nine years the birds called the DoubleTree by Hilton Downtown Tulsa home and the Martin Watch events saw their peak, complete with the hotel offering purple martinis atop the hotel parking garage.
Four years ago the roost for unknown reasons moved to Tulsa International Airport, and that led to fireworks, literally. The birds are a hazard for aircraft and Sherry said flash-bangs were used to excess.
Some trees nearer the terminal were removed — not during migration. The airport still closely monitors the situation and occasionally fires a canon near the runway when flocks stray in that direction, he said.
“They have really learned to manage it. I’m sure it’s a big concern for them,” Sherry said.
The birds now roost in trees along the entrance to the airport and near the hotel where the roost watch is set for Saturday night.
“I have spent a lot of birthdays at purple martin watches,” Sherry said. “It’s a great way to celebrate.”