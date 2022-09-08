Tulsa's own British pub owner mourns Queen Elizabeth II

The owner of a British pub in Tulsa is mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, grateful that the monarch was surrounded by her loved ones at her death.

Elizabeth "Betty" Southard, 89, came to Tulsa from her native Liverpool, England, in 1957 and started the White Lion Pub with her son, John Southard, in 1999. She was following the news of Queen Elizabeth II's being ill since Thursday morning and learned of her death while eating lunch at home.

“I was shocked when I heard there was grave concern from the doctors,” Southard said. “I’m just pleased that she didn’t linger for days. I think that she passed quietly with her family around her, so that was wonderful.”

A life-sized cardboard cutout of Queen Elizabeth II greets customers at the entrance of the White Lion Pub near 71st Street and Yale Avenue.

A framed letter signed by the queen to Southard and her husband on their 70th wedding anniversary in 2017 also adorns the entrance to the restaurant, and sitting in the "Winston Churchill Room" at the pub, Southard reflected on memories of the queen's life.

She was still in England when Elizabeth was crowned queen in 1952, and she remembers being grateful that Elizabeth had Phillip when she was crowned.

"She was barely even married when this huge undertaking was done," Southard said. "Having grown up during (World War II) just as I did, I think she was well prepared to take over. I think also Phillip was a rock for her. The two of them together were great. There were so many times she leaned on him."

Southard saw the queen several times in England.

"It's so upsetting because she's been such a matriarch and a gracious lady," Southard said. "The anguish that she's been through and defeated, she handled it well. She had dignity, and it sucks to see her go. I don't think we realized how much the world really loved her and respected her. She was a presence."

Queen Elizabeth II died at her beloved Scottish estate, Balmoral, and Southard said she's happy that the queen was somewhere she loved.

Looking ahead to King Charles III's reign, Southard said she believes he will carry on Queen Elizabeth II's work well.

The White Lion Pub has been a place for British Tulsans and Anglophiles to gather for over 20 years, and on Thursday evening as it opened, many started gathering to toast and mourn the queen.

Southard said the pub will be closed on the day of the queen's funeral to honor her memory.

Ashley Jones contributed to this story.