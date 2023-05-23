State lawmakers will take up a plan to finish OKPOP, the proposed pop culture museum in Tulsa.

The plan calls for supporters to raise $18 million more from private and other entities which will be matched with $18 million from the state.

The museum is across from the historic Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa.

The funds must be raised by November 2024, said Trait Thompson, Oklahoma Historical Society executive director.

“I am thrilled the state is setting aside funding,” he said. “I think it is the best scenario. We have done quite a bit of talking to the legislature about our needs.

“I appreciate that they took time to listen to us and craft a way forward so we can match private with state dollars.”

Completion will depend on when the money is raised and matched, he said.

Thompson said he is confident the private dollars will be raised.

The pop culture museum hit a stalemate last year, putting its future in question even as Oklahomans expressed enthusiasm for the project and celebrities donated personal belongings.

Oklahoma country music superstar Blake Shelton announced in March he is partnering with the OKPOP Foundation to be an honorary campaign chairperson and the face of the foundation’s fundraising campaign.

It was reported then that Shelton will bring awareness about the project and encourage others to help raise $30 million needed to complete the exhibit design, construction and installation for an opening date in late 2024.