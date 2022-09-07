Tulsa's new Gilcrese Museum is beginning to take shape

A crane reaches high above the Osage County landscape as construction work continues on the new Gilcrease Museum building in northwest Tulsa on Friday.
The 8-year-old Helmerich Center for American Research remains standing in the left foreground as construction work continues on the new Gilcrease Museum building Friday.
An aerial view shows perimeter walls, interior columns and elevator shafts taking shape for the new Gilcrease Museum building.
The Gilcrease Museum grounds include the Helmerich Center for American Research (left), the Thomas Gilcrease House (left foreground in front of the Helmerich Center) and Thomas Gilcrease's mausoleum (center foreground), as well as gardens. The new Gilcrease Museum is under construction at left.
Construction work continues on the new Gilcrease Museum on Friday, Sept. 2.
Construction work continues on the new Gilcrease Museum on Friday, Sept. 2.
Construction work continues on the new Gilcrease Museum on Friday, Sept. 2.
Construction continues on Tulsa’s new $83.6 million Gilcrease Museum, with perimeter walls, interior columns and elevator shafts beginning to take shape.
Stairs wells have begun to rise from the lowest level of the new structure, said Andrew Witte, senior project manager for the construction company, Flintco.
Crews “will soon see the loading dock, central plant and utility enclosure areas going into place,” he said.
The Gilcrease moved its collection into storage in the summer of 2021 and tore down its old building, a hodgepodge of additions and expansions dating back to 1949.
An all-new facility will have 83,500 square feet of floor space, downsizing from the old building’s 134,000 square feet. But a more thoughtful design, created by international firm SmithGroup, will have more exhibition space and offer an improved visitor experience, officials said.
The museum’s collection spans more than 350 years of American painting and sculpture, as well as artifacts dating back more than 12,000 years.
The Gilcrease also houses more than 100,000 manuscripts, photographs, maps, rare books and other materials related to the history of the Americas from the 15th to the 20th centuries as part of the Helmerich Center for American Research, which remains standing.
The museum expects construction to be finished by the end of 2024.
Funding comes from a combination of public and private sources. The city of Tulsa, which owns the museum, is contributing $65 million through Vision Tulsa, while the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation provided a lead gift of $10 million for the new building.
Photos: Aged structures at Gilcrease Museum demolished
