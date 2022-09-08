Tulsa's new Gilcrease Museum is beginning to take shape

Construction continues on Tulsa’s new $83.6 million Gilcrease Museum, with perimeter walls, interior columns and elevator shafts beginning to take shape.

Stairwells have begun to rise from the lowest level of the new structure, said Andrew Witte, senior project manager for the construction company, Flintco.

Crews “will soon see the loading dock, central plant and utility enclosure areas going into place,” he said.

The Gilcrease moved its collection into storage in the summer of 2021 and tore down its old building, a hodgepodge of additions and expansions dating back to 1949.

An all-new facility will have 83,500 square feet of floor space, downsizing from the old building’s 134,000 square feet. But a more thoughtful design, created by international firm SmithGroup, will have more exhibition space and offer an improved visitor experience, officials said.

The museum’s collection spans more than 350 years of American painting and sculpture, as well as artifacts dating back more than 12,000 years.

The Gilcrease also houses more than 100,000 manuscripts, photographs, maps, rare books and other materials related to the history of the Americas from the 15th to the 20th centuries as part of the Helmerich Center for American Research, which remains standing.

The museum expects construction to be finished by the end of 2024.

Funding comes from a combination of public and private sources. The city of Tulsa, which owns the museum, is contributing $65 million through Vision Tulsa, while the A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Foundation provided a lead gift of $10 million for the new building.