Tulsa's Native American Day celebration set for Monday at Dream Keepers Park

Tulsa's sixth annual Native American Day celebration is set for Monday at the city park named in honor of Oklahoma's Indigenous heritage.

“Dream Keepers Park, renamed about a year ago, is the perfect site for this event — just blocks from the Council Oak Tree where Tulsa was founded," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement referencing the city's first Creek Nation settlement.

Bynum said the celebration recognizes the "tremendous Native American culture and heritage" that has substantially shaped the city's character.

Oklahoma is home to 39 federally recognized Native American tribes, and Tulsa is home to a population of approximately 30,000 Native Americans, the news release states.

At the request of the Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission, Tulsa City Council in September 2017 approved switching the observance on the second Monday in October from Columbus Day to Native American Day.

"I am grateful for everyone who works to honor this special day each year," Bynum said.

An opening ceremony at 9 a.m. will include words from the mayor, posting of colors and prayer. Tulsa's chief resilience officer will acknowledge the city "was founded upon exclusions and erasures of Indigenous peoples" in a statement honoring those who have lived on the land formerly known as Indian Territory.

At 10 a.m., tribal leaders will be introduced including Osage Nation Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, Muscogee Nation Chief David Hill, Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Quapaw Nation Chief Joseph Byrd.

Kim Teehee, designated to represent the Cherokee Nation in the U.S. House of Representatives, is slated to speak Monday, as well. The Cherokee Nation is fighting for the tribe's treaty-promised right to a delegate who can speak on the floor participate in committee votes.

Teehee was chosen in 2019 to represent the tribe and its 437,000 citizens in Washington, D.C. Three years later, Congress has yet to approve Teehee as a delegate, prompting the Cherokee Nation to launch a campaign to get her seated.

A parade including princesses from the different tribal nations will follow, with Nathalie Standingcloud, actress and producer of "Reservation Dogs," to serve as parade marshal. The FX on Hulu television show, filmed in rural Okmulgee, is considered a breakthrough for Indigenous representation with every writer, director and series regular on the show of Native heritage.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tulsa Artist Fellowship will feature their work, with cultural dancing on display at 2:30 and 4 p.m. The day ends with a performance by Supaman at 5 p.m.

