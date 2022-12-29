Tulsa's Michael Wallis to help plan national celebrations for Route 66 centennial

Tulsa resident Michael Wallis, one of the most prominent Route 66 advocates in the country, will help plan the Mother Road’s nationwide centennial celebrations, the White House announced Thursday.

Appointed by President Joe Biden, Wallace will serve on the national Route 66 Centennial Commission to coordinate plans across eight states and three time zones for the highway’s 100th anniversary in 2026.

“It promises to be a huge, huge calendar year for the highway because there'll be celebrations and commemorations and activities going on all along the road,” Wallis told the Tulsa World. “And what we're attempting to do is to choose some on a national level that would be appropriate for the entire road.”

Wallis wrote the award-winning book “Route 66: The Mother Road,” which was published in 1990 and gets a lot of credit for rekindling interest in the historic highway. He also co-founded the Route 66 Alliance, a nonprofit organization that promotes preservation and tourism along the road. And he was the first inductee into the Oklahoma Route 66 Hall of Fame.

Wallis is perhaps best-known, however, as the voice of the sheriff in the hugely popular movie “Cars” from 2006. But he didn’t just act in the movie. Wallis served as a consultant for Pixar Studios and led animators on road trips to find inspiration for various characters and scenes.

“I have several obvious connections to the road,” he said.

Tulsa played a central role in the creation of Route 66, with former Tulsa County Commissioner Cyrus Avery being largely responsible for planning the highway’s construction — taking advantage of Tulsa’s 11th Street Bridge to cross the Arkansas River.

Naturally, Tulsa should play a huge role in the road’s centennial celebrations, too, Wallis said.

“There'll be all sorts of activities here, and they're just in the shaping-up phase,” he said. “But let me put it this way: Yeah, Tulsa will be a major part of the entire year.”

The national commission will also include Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz, the White House said. And at least one other commission member has area ties: Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko, director of the Illinois State Museum, grew up in Claremore.

“All sorts of things are being planned” for the centennial year, Wallis said, “from leisure activities to more celebratory activities, and some of a more cerebral nature, like symposiums and workshops and so forth. That's what we're just beginning to be more specific about. But it will be great.”

Main Street of America: Route 66 attractions state by state Main Street of America: Route 66 attractions state by state Grant Park (Chicago) Mural City (Pontiac, Illinois) Lauterbach Giant (Springfield, Illinois) Chain of Rocks Bridge (Madison, Illinois) World's Largest Catsup Bottle (Collinsville, Illinois) Henry's Rabbit Ranch (Staunton, Illinois) Old Log Cabin (Pontiac, Illinois) (Former) World's Largest Rocking Chair (Cuba, Missouri) 66 Drive-In Theatre (Carthage, Missouri) Route 66 State Park (Eureka, Missouri) Meramec Caverns (Stanton, Missouri) Wagon Wheel Motel (Cuba, Missouri) Devil's Elbow, Missouri Cars on the Route (Galena, Kansas) Galena Mining & Historical Museum (Galena, Kansas) Brush Creek Bridge (Cherokee County, Kansas) Williams' Store (Riverton, Kansas) Baxter Springs Independent Oil and Gas Service Station (Baxter, Kansas) Milk Bottle Grocery (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) Blue Whale (Catoosa, Oklahoma) Lucille's Service Station and Roadhouse (Hydro, Oklahoma) Allen's Conoco Fillin' Station (Commerce, Oklahoma) Totem Pole Park (Foyil, OK) Cadillac Ranch (Amarillo, Tesas) VW Slug Bug Ranch (Conway, Texas) Midpoint Cafe (Adrian, Texas) Tower Station and U-Drop Inn Cafe (Shamrock, Texas) Leaning Tower of Texas (Groom, Texas) Big Texan Steak Ranch (Amarillo, Tesas) Blue Swallow Motel (Tucumcari, New Mexico) Tee Pee Curios (Tucumcari, New Mexico) Clines Corners Retail Center (Clines Corners, New Mexico) 66 Diner (Albuquerque, New Mexico) El Rancho Hotel (Gallup, New Mexico) Blue Hole (Santa Rosa, New Mexico) Hackberry General Store (Hackberry, Arizona) Winslow Corner (Winslow, Arizona) Angel and Vilma's Original Route 66 Gift Shop (Seligman, Arizona) Delgadillo's Snow Cap Drive-In (Seligman, Arizona) The town of Oatman (Oatman, Arizona) Wigwam Village Motel #6 (Holbrook, Arizona) Grand Canyon National Park Meteor Crater (Meteor City, Arizona) Elmer Long's Bottle Tree Ranch (Oro Grande, California) Emma Jean's Holland Burger Cafe (Victorville, California) Rt. 66 Museum (Victorville, California) Original McDonald's (San Bernardino, California) Cucamonaco Service Station (Rancho Cucamonga, California) Roy's Motel & Cafe (Amboy, California) Santa Monica Pier (Santa Monica, California)