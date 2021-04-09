Tulsa's mask mandate will be allowed to expire at the end of April

"Public health officials recommend these regulations remain in effect until we reach herd immunity, and I agree with their recommendation," the mayor said in the release. "The improvement in COVID hospitalizations since statewide vaccination began has been dramatic."

The City Council voted 7-2 in July to approve a mask mandate ordinance for individuals 18 years of age and older. It was signed by Bynum on July 19. The mask mandate’s minimum age requirement was lowered to 10 in October.

“Our mask order was put in place to protect the ability of our hospital systems to save lives in Tulsa," Bynum said. "It was put in place at the request of local health care systems and public health officials for that purpose. It has served that purpose, and now that hospital capacity is no longer endangered this easing of regulations makes sense."

More than 73,000 people in Tulsa County have been infected with the coronavirus since it reached the state early last year, according to Tulsa Health Department. As of Friday morning, 1,014 county residents had been killed by the virus, and there were 1,022 active cases.

“We remain in a pandemic," Bynum said. "It is crucial that everyone who wants to get a vaccine do so. It is crucial that all of us continue to be smart and follow CDC guidelines to protect ourselves and one another.”