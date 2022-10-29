Tulsa's John 3:16 Mission sets ambitious goal for Thanksgiving food drive to combat inflation

With grocery prices nationwide rising faster than any time since 1979, Tulsa’s John 3:16 Mission expects to give away more than 44 tons of food to struggling families this holiday season, officials said.

The homeless shelter hopes to distribute more than 5,000 Thanksgiving baskets and serve more than 2,500 holiday meals, said the Rev. Steve Whitaker, the nonprofit’s president and senior pastor.

“So many have felt the uncomfortable effects of double-digit inflation during this economic downturn,” Whitaker said. “These are people in our community who have never needed food help before.”

The Mission will begin serving Thanksgiving dinners Nov. 22 and continue every night through Nov. 26.

Thanksgiving food baskets for struggling Tulsa-area residents will be distributed Nov. 21-23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at John 3:16 Mission’s Family & Youth Center, 2027 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

In addition, the mission will serve a sit-down Thanksgiving banquet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 22 at 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.

The group began accepting donations Saturday at several locations across the metropolitan area. Needed items include frozen turkeys and nonperishable food items such as stuffing, instant potatoes, gravy mix, mac & cheese, canned sweet potatoes, canned corn, canned green beans, canned fruit, cranberry sauce and pie filling or Jell-O.

“We are asking Tulsans to join our efforts to put food on the tables of those who find themselves depending on the kindness of strangers during this year’s holiday season,” Whitaker said. “If you have the wherewithal to help, you can make an incredible difference in the lives of others.”

Collection sites include:

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave., 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 20.

Family & Youth Center, 2027 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 22

Under the Sun Garden Center, 91st Street and Sheridan Avenue, during business hours throughout November.

Additional food drives will take place Nov. 5 at:

Walmart, 81st Street and Lewis Avenue.

Walmart, 31st Street and Harvard Avenue.

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 44th Street and Peoria Avenue.

Reasor's, 71st Street and Sheridan Road.

Reasor's, 446 S. Elm St., Jenks.

Sam's Club, 12905 E 96th St N., Owasso.

Additional food drives will take place Nov. 12 at:

Walmart, 86th Street North, Owasso.

Walmart, 81st Street and Lewis Avenue.

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 44th Street and Peoria Avenue.

Reasor's, 111th Street and Memorial Road, Bixby.

Reasor's, 41st Street and Yale Avenue.

Additional food drives will take place Nov. 19 at:

Walmart, 12912 E. 86th St. N., Owasso.

Walmart, 81st Street and Lewis Avenue.

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 44th Street and Peoria Avenue.

Walmart, 68th Street and Memorial Road.