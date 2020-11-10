Tulsa's hospital bed capacity is sufficient, officials say one day after no ICU beds were available

He recounted stories from COVID-19 patients who had survived the ordeal but not without great suffering and discomfort, including one person who had a fever of nearly 106 degrees.

“I think I would rather get it myself than be the person who caused somebody that I care about to go through that experience,” Bynum said. “And yet we are still debating if people should wear masks or not in our region. Ridiculous.”

Bynum said he has still not heard one good policy explanation for why a community would not implement such a requirement.

“I hear a lot about personal responsibility and freedom. I love personal responsibility and freedom,” he said. “I’ve spent months encouraging people to do this before we found it necessary to have an ordinance in place. Everything that we have an ordinance for you should be doing on your own, anyway, but ultimately it has to be put into law.”

The Jenks City Council was scheduled to vote on a mask mandate Tuesday night. If approved, it would become only the second city in the county to mandate the wearing of masks in public.