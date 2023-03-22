Tulsa’s homeless population grew 6.6% last year to reach the highest numbers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released Wednesday morning.

Local officials found 1,133 homeless individuals during the city’s annual "point in time" count earlier this year, according to Housing Solutions, the organization that oversees many of the city’s efforts to address homelessness.

That’s the highest number since 2020, when the point in time count found 1,221 homeless individuals.

“Tulsa County is experiencing its portion of a national increase in homelessness that affects every major city and metropolitan area,” said Becky Gligo, Housing Solutions executive director.

Survey questions found what Gligo called “one dominant factor” causing homelessness in Tulsa: a lack of affordable housing. Other factors included mental health struggles and domestic violence according to the survey.

Tulsa’s homeless population has grown every year since at least 2015, according to Housing Solutions data, except for a drop in 2021, after the city made extraordinary efforts to place people in housing during the pandemic.

Coinciding with similar efforts in other cities nationwide, teams spread out across Tulsa once a year to conduct a headcount of homeless individuals, including people sleeping in shelters, on the streets or in transitional housing. The data influences federal spending, such as the $5.3 million Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project grant that Tulsa received in October.

“As a collective and individual organizations, we base our goals and continued efforts on the data from this important study,” said Mack Haltom, executive director of the Tulsa Day Center and chairman of A Way Home for Tulsa, a collective of more than 40 agencies that address homelessness. “It shows us where we’re succeeding and where we have opportunities to improve.”

This year’s point in time count occurred in late January, but the data was not released until Wednesday.

Young adults ages 18 through 24 make up one-tenth of Tulsa’s homeless population while veterans make up another tenth. Nearly 40% were sleeping on the streets, in encampments or otherwise “unsheltered.”

The majority, 56%, reported a history of incarceration while nearly two-thirds had a disability of some kind.

Other findings include:

• 14% of homeless individuals in Tulsa are currently employed

• 20.5% are tribal citizens

• 30% attribute mental health struggles as a cause for their homelessness

• 54% described domestic violence “as a factor related to their homeless experience”

