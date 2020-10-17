Tulsa's historic Greenwood District to get a Black Lives Matter mural

This one won’t be in the middle of a public street, but the historic Greenwood District is getting another Black Lives Matter sign.

The Black Moon artists collective began painting the 200-foot-long mural earlier this week on the south face of GreenArch’s sound wall just north of the BNSF Railway tracks. It’s scheduled to be completed Sunday.

That’s almost two weeks to the day after the city removed a Black Lives Matter sign that had been painted along Greenwood Avenue without the city’s permission.

Maggie and Kajeer Yar, with GreenArch LLC and the Hille Foundation, commissioned the new sign.

“The (Black Lives Matter) message is far greater than the manner in which it is depicted,” said Kajeer Yar. “And so we just wanted to say, look, what we can control is our own property and we just wanted to make sure that all of Tulsa knew that that message will always have a home in Greenwood, regardless of anything else.”

Black Moon was established in 2018 by Tulsa-area Black artists who are “breaking standards, pushing innovation, and cultivating creativity among the local community,” according to the organization’s web site.