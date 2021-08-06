Tulsa's Hispanic Leadership Institute works toward equitable, thriving community.

Five years ago, Marcia Bruno-Todd was a participant in Leadership Tulsa’s inaugural Hispanic Leadership Institute class, a program designed to help Latinx Tulsans connect with local leaders and take an active role in the community.
“Being Puerto Rican, I realized that the language of access in the United States is not necessarily English,” Bruno-Todd said. “It’s the bureaucratic language of policies and the hidden rules of the game of how our systems work.”
Today, she serves as Leadership Tulsa’s director of programs and community impact. Bruno-Todd said the Tulsa community wasn’t originally designed with marginalized voices in mind, so she finds purpose in creating connections to fill those societal gaps.
Hispanic Leadership Institute, the program that led Bruno-Todd to her current position, is a seven-month program aimed at developing community-oriented leaders, allowing participants to engage with policy authorities, businesses and the civic sector.
Bruno-Todd’s inaugural class was star-studded with future Latino leaders of Tulsa, including Tulsa Public Schools board member Jania Wester and Tulsa Latin American Chamber Board President Jessica Lozano.
Michelle Lozano, the current Hispanic Leadership Institute program manager, explained that HLI is constantly evolving to meet the community’s needs. Recently, HLI has conducted programming including:
- Offering translations for the state of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 vaccine portal
- Working with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to encourage minority families to foster minority children
- Collaborating with the LGBTQ community to provide artistic mental health workshops
Lozano and Bruno-Todd expressed a commitment to striving toward an equitable and thriving community.
“I’ve been in Tulsa for the last seven years, and I’ve learned that we are a resilient people,” Bruno-Todd said. “There is a lot of pain in our histories, but there is a lot of exciting opportunity if we learn from one another.”
The deadline to apply to join this year’s Hispanic Leadership Institute class is Aug. 6.