Tulsa's Hispanic Leadership Institute works toward equitable, thriving community.

Five years ago, Marcia Bruno-Todd was a participant in Leadership Tulsa’s inaugural Hispanic Leadership Institute class, a program designed to help Latinx Tulsans connect with local leaders and take an active role in the community.

“Being Puerto Rican, I realized that the language of access in the United States is not necessarily English,” Bruno-Todd said. “It’s the bureaucratic language of policies and the hidden rules of the game of how our systems work.”

Today, she serves as Leadership Tulsa’s director of programs and community impact. Bruno-Todd said the Tulsa community wasn’t originally designed with marginalized voices in mind, so she finds purpose in creating connections to fill those societal gaps.

Hispanic Leadership Institute, the program that led Bruno-Todd to her current position, is a seven-month program aimed at developing community-oriented leaders, allowing participants to engage with policy authorities, businesses and the civic sector.

Bruno-Todd’s inaugural class was star-studded with future Latino leaders of Tulsa, including Tulsa Public Schools board member Jania Wester and Tulsa Latin American Chamber Board President Jessica Lozano.