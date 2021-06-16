 Skip to main content
Tulsa's Great Raft Race canceled for 2021 amid construction of Gilcrease Expressway extension
Tulsa's Great Raft Race canceled for 2021 amid construction of Gilcrease Expressway extension

Tulsa's Great Raft Race has been canceled for the second year in row, with the 2021 event affected by ongoing construction of a turnpike extension over the Arkansas River.

Event organizers recently toured the construction site, where bridge pillars for the Gilcrease Expressway extension reportedly "create an unsafe and unpredictable zone for rafts," according to a news release. 

“Safety of our participants and organizers has always been our top priority, and we don't feel it's possible for a safe river passageway through the area,” said Seth Erkenbeck, race director. "Like many events in town, we were really looking forward to the return of the race again in 2021, but some things are out of our control.”

With the projected completion date of spring 2022 for bridge construction, it may be possible for the Great Raft Race to return to Tulsa next Labor Day, Erkenbeck said.

The event, which began in 1973, would typically start in Sand Springs Case Community Park and end eight miles downriver at River Parks West Festival Park. After a 24 year hiatus, it was revived in 2015. COVID-19 prompted the cancelation of last year's event.

