Tulsa's Great Raft Race canceled again this year

A combination of factors has led to the cancelation of this year's Tulsa's Great Raft Race, the event’s director said Tuesday.
“The raft race is a daunting undertaking,” said Seth Erkenbeck. “It’s been 2019, pre-Covid, since we’ve had the event and life obligations have changed.”
Erkenbeck said the race’s event committee and River Parks staff simply did not have the bandwidth to put on the race this year.
“We may pivot, and the event may look different” next year, Erkenbeck said. “It could possibly change dates. We look forward to working with River Parks going forward, but also if there are other partners out there, we would be open to those conversations."
The event, which began in 1973, would typically start in Sand Springs Case Community Park and end 8 miles downriver at River Parks West Festival Park. After a 24-year hiatus, the Labor Day tradition was revived in 2015.
The raft was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and again last year because of construction of a turnpike bridge over the Arkansas River.
Erkenbeck noted that overhaul of Zink Dam and the construction of a new pedestrian bridge above it are scheduled to be completed in mid-2023, potentially opening up new possibilities for the race.
“There are just going to be exciting new possibilities for the event and just for recreation on the river in Tulsa,” he said. “We are going to see something we have never seen before when that construction project is finished.”
Matt Meyer, executive director of River Parks Authority, said the organization at one point had discussions with raft race organizers about taking over the event.
“We just didn’t feel like we had the staff capacity to do it,” Meyer said.
He added: “Now, if some service club or organization wants to take it up, we can probably do what we’ve done in the past, help with the take-out point. I think it is a really cool event, but we just don’t have the capacity to organize it and put it on.”
Featured video
Throwback Tulsa: Great Raft Race, 1974-2019
Great Raft Race 1974
Rafts of all description bob in the Arkansas River near the arches of the 21st Street brige during the KRMG Great Raft Race II in 1974. Thousands of Spectators lined the banks and crowded the bridges to watch the contestants struggle with old man river on a warm sunny September day.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 1977
The Daffy Duck raft was one of the most unusual entries in the 1977 Great Raft Race.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 1977
The NE Oklahoma Sideband Club raft during the 1977 Great Raft Race.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 1980
Virgil Reese, one of almost 600 entrants in the 1980 KRMG Great Raft Race, showed how he would make like a giant hamster and try to walk the length of the course on Labor Day. Reese demonstrated his Wonder Wheel for a crowd in downtown Tulsa the Friday before the race
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 1981
This raft sank in the Arkansas River immediately following its launch from Sand Springs River City Park during the 1981 KRMG Great Raft Race.
Great Raft Race
Great Raft Race 1982
The crew of a raft enjoys a ride on the Arkansas River during the KRMG Great Race in 1982. One member is offered an oar while cooling off in the river.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 1986
KRMG's Great Raft Race in 1986 began with a bang at River City Park in Sand Springs. About 400 rafts carrying 3,500 people traveled eight miles down the Arkansas River to River West Festival Park in Tulsa.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 1986
Crane Carrier's "George Raft," a huge Styrofoam man sporting swimming trunks and sitting in an inner tube, was one of the unusual rafts seen in the 1986 KRMG Great Raft Race parade.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 1988
A taste of the old country rode through Sand Springs in 1988 as the Warren Petroleum float entertained the crowd during the KRMG Great Raft Race parade.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 1987
Employees of Crane Carrier Co. push and shove their raft depicting a woman in a polka-dot bikini into the Arkansas River for the start of the 1987 KRMG Great Raft Race.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 1988
Labor Day Great Raft Race. September 5, 1988
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 1988
The Singletary Co. and KRMG participate in the Great Raft Race on Sept. 5, 1988.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 1988
The Norwegian Club’s dragon ship figurehead looms over rafts as they are launched for the 1988 KRMG Great Raft Race.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2015
Dereck Owens (left) and Jason Shackelford build a raft from Icybreeze coolers at the company's facility in Bixby, Okla., on Friday, August 28, 2015. The group will attempt to float down the Arkansas River in the Great Raft Race on Labor Day.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2015
Rafts pass by the Hwy 97 bridge south of Sand Springs during the Great River Raft Race in Tulsa, OK, September 7, 2015.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2015
The Custom Heat and Air viking ship raft at the start of the Great River Raft Race in Tulsa, OK, September 7, 2015.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2015
The Ships and Dip raft at the start of the Great River Raft Race in Tulsa, OK, September 7, 2015.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2015
Rafts pass by the Hwy 97 bridge south of Sand Springs during the Great River Raft Race in Tulsa, OK, September 7, 2015.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2015
Rafts play water wars on the Arkansas River between Sand Springs and Tulsa during the Great River Raft Race in Tulsa, OK, September 7, 2015.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2015
Rafts play water wars on the Arkansas River between Sand Springs and Tulsa during the Great River Raft Race in Tulsa, OK, September 7, 2015.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2015
Rafts float on the Arkansas River between Sand Springs and Tulsa with the Tulsa Skyline behind them during the Great River Raft Race in Tulsa, OK, September 7, 2015.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2015
The Dirty Oar raft at the start of the Great River Raft Race in Tulsa, OK, September 7, 2015.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2015
Marshall Brewing prepare their raft before the start of the Great River Raft Race in Tulsa, OK, September 7, 2015.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2015
Max and Todd Merlock sit with their raft sponsored by Tulsa Tech in Sand Springs for the Great River Raft Race in Tulsa, OK, September 7, 2015.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2015
People gather early to prepare their rafts before the start of the Great River Raft Race in Tulsa, OK, September 7, 2015.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2015
On the Cusp Pediatric Dentistry raft is in the first wave of rafts take off at the start of the Great River Raft Race in Tulsa, OK, September 7, 2015.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2015
Michael Morton poses for a picture with his friends on their Tulsa River Trash raft at the start of the Great River Raft Race in Tulsa, OK, September 7, 2015.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2015
A rafter tries to throw a T-shirt to spectators Monday on the Highway 97 bridge south of Sand Springs during the Great Raft Race in Tulsa.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2015
Rafts play water wars on the Arkansas River between Sand Springs and Tulsa during the Great River Raft Race in Tulsa, OK, September 7, 2015.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2016
Yale Cleaners rafter John Rothrock (left) calls out to boating fans at the Great River Raft Race, at River City Park, in Sand Springs, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2016
A team with an American flag draped over their raft floats in the Arkansas River at the Great River Raft Race, at River City Park, in Sand Springs, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2016
A Hawaiian-themed raft on the ramp during Tulsa’s Great Raft Race.
Photo by RACHEL SNYDER/Sand Springs Leader
Great Raft Race 2016
Spectators are sprayed with water as rafts pass by during Tulsa's Great Raft Race on the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Mon. Sept. 5, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2016
Rafters and kayaks bank on the shore as they come to the finish of Tulsa's Great Raft Race on the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Mon. Sept. 5, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2016
Spectators are sprayed with water from passing rafts during Tulsa's Great Raft Race on the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Mon. Sept. 5, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2016
Participants paddle their raft down the river during Tulsa's Great Raft Race on the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Mon. Sept. 5, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2016
Spectators watch as the first rafts are pushed into the Arkansas river during Tulsa's Great Raft Race in Sand Springs, Mon. Sept. 5, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2016
Tim Brophy (left) and Eric Marshall of Marshall Brewing Company sit on their raft after finishing Tulsa's Great Raft Race on the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Mon. Sept. 5, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2016
Larry Dudley stands on his team's raft, "Beach Bumz" before the start of Tulsa's Great Raft Race on the Arkansas River in Sand Springs, Mon. Sept. 5, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2016
Rafters ride over rapids in the Arkansas River during Tulsa's Great Raft Race in Tulsa, Mon. Sept. 5, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2016
Katelyn West, of the Consumer Bike Club, takes a cell phone photo of herself and friends as they pose while watching participants in the Great River Raft Race, on Highway 97, in Sand Springs, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2016
Tulsa World boaters finish the Great River Raft Race, at River West Festival Park, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2016
Boaters sail in the Arkansas River near Highway 97, in the Great River Raft Race, at River City Park, in Sand Springs, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2016
Tulsa World boaters finish in the Great River Raft Race, at River West Festival Park, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2016
Marines begin the Great River Raft Race, at River City Park, in Sand Springs, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2017
A metal propellor gleams in the sun ahead of the Great Raft Race launch from River City Park in Sand Springs, Okla., on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Scott Dillard wears a captain's hat ahead of the Great Raft Race launch from River City Park in Sand Springs, Okla., on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Participants ready their rafts ahead of the Great Raft Race launch from River City Park in Sand Springs, Okla., on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Participants ready their rafts ahead of the Great Raft Race launch from River City Park in Sand Springs, Okla., on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (seated left), Deputy Mayor Michael Junk and Damon Beasley (seated right) ride to a boat ramp ahead of the Great Raft Race launch from River City Park in Sand Springs, Okla., on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Participants from the Tulsa World’s Berkshire Castaways float down the Arkansas River during Tulsa’s Great Raft Race in 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Participants float down the Arkansas River near Sand Springs, Okla., during the Great Raft Race on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Participants float down the Arkansas River near Sand Springs, Okla., during the Great Raft Race on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Participants float down the Arkansas River near Sand Springs, Okla., during the Great Raft Race on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Participants float down the Arkansas River near Sand Springs, Okla., during the Great Raft Race on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Ely Bates (center) helps his crew launch their raft in the Arkansas River near Sand Springs, Okla., during the Great Raft Race on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Participants float down the Arkansas River near Sand Springs, Okla., during the Great Raft Race on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Participants float down the Arkansas River near Sand Springs, Okla., during the Great Raft Race on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Tulsa World File photo
Great Raft Race 2017
Participants float down the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Okla., during the Great Raft Race on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Participants float down the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Okla., during the Great Raft Race on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Sand sculptor John Gowdy works on a creation during the Great Raft Race at River West Festival Park in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Sand sculptor John Gowdy works on a creation during the Great Raft Race at River West Festival Park in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Stephen Hilger (left) and Ricardo Montoya work on a sand sculpture during the Great Raft Race at River West Festival Park in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Participants float down the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Okla., during the Great Raft Race on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Participants float past a bridge over the Arkansas River in Tulsa, Okla., during the Great Raft Race on Monday, September 4, 2017.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Participants from Melton Truck Lines float beneath a bridge over the Arkansas River on a raft made to look like one of their trucks during Tulsa’s Great Raft Race on Monday.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2017
Participants float down the Arkansas River in imaginative watercraft during the Great Raft Race on Monday.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters, seen from the Oklahoma 97 bridge in Sand Springs, paddle along the Arkansas River in Tulsa's Great Raft Race on Monday.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Bicyclists stop on the Oklahoma 97 bridge in Sand Springs to watch rafters in Tulsa's Great Raft Race on Monday.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
A rafter uses a hose to spray spectators on the Oklahoma 97 bridge in Sand Springs during Tulsa’s Great Raft Race on Monday.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters take part in Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters take part in Tulsa’s Great Raft Race as seen from the Oklahoma 97 bridge in Sand Springs Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Specatator Janie Harris reacts as rafters spray her with water at the finish to Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Mark Shyers(left) takes a selfie with his girfriend and her children as they watch Tulsa's Great Raft Race from the Oklahoma 97 bridge in Sand Springs Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
The Webco Industries raft shoots water balloons at spectators during Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018. The character on the raft is their co-worker Jim Smith.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters take part in Tulsa's Great Raft Race as seen from the Oklahoma 97 bridge in Sand Springs Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters paddle on the Arkansas River during Tulsa’s Great Raft Race last year.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters take part in Tulsa's Great Raft Race as seen from the Oklahoma 97 bridge in Sand Springs Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Specatators watch Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters take part in Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters spray spectators on the Oklahoma 97 bridge in Sand Springs during Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters on a professional wrestling themed raft take part in Tulsa's Great Raft Race as seen from the Oklahoma 97 bridge in Sand Springs Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Jeremiah Milton on the Drunk Oar Sober raft sprays specatators at the finish of Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters take part in Tulsa's Great Raft Race as seen from the Oklahoma 97 bridge in Sand Springs Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
The Webco Industries raft gets into a water balloon fight with spectators during Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018. The character on the raft is their co-worker Jim Smith.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
A spectator reacts as rafters spray him with water at the finish of Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Kadence Fullingim,8, swims in the Arkansas River during Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018. Fullingim was with his family watching from the bank of the river.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters take part in Tulsa's Great Raft Race as seen from the Oklahoma 97 bridge in Sand Springs Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Blake Stewart, 12, throws a water balloon at rafters from the Oklahoma 97 bridge in Sand Springs on Monday during Tulsa’s Great Raft Race.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters on the Clifford Power raft take part in Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Team "Merica finishes Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters on the Auquaholics raft shoot water balloons at specttors at the finish of Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Maddox(left),8, and his sister Rylee Scullawl,11, react as rafters spray them with water at the finish of Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Blake Stewart, 12, uses a special slingshot to launch a water balloon from the Oklahoma 97 bridge in Sand Springs at rafters during Tulsa’s Great Raft Race on Monday.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Kadence Fullingim,8, waves to the On the Cusp Pediatric Dentistry raft as he swims in the Akansas River during Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters take part in Tulsa's Great Raft Race as seen from the Oklahoma 97 bridge in Sand Springs Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters at the finish of Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
The Sawyer Manufacturing raft arrives at the finish of Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018. The character on the raft is their co-worker Jim Smith.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
A kayaker takes part in Tulsa's Great Raft Race Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Rafters take part in Tulsa's Great Raft Race as seen from the Oklahoma 97 bridge in Sand Springs Sep. 3, 2018.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
A hot dog mascot commands attention on QuikTrip's entry in Tulsa's Great Raft Race on Monday.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
A group of men paddle their makeshift raft down the Arkansas River during Tulsa’s Great Raft Race on Monday.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
A pirate ship is among the vessels in Tulsa’s Great Raft Race on Monday.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
An American Airlines entry in Tulsa's Great Raft Race on Monday salutes veterans.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2018
Phil Hill points the way to launch his PSO raft in Tulsa's Great Raft Race on Monday.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2019
Seth Erkenbeck, Great Raft Race event director, rides on a raft down river from the 21st Street Bridge as it is towed back to shore Thursday.
Two rafts got away and were retrieved. The Tulsa Fire Department used its boat to help in the retrieval effort. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2019
Tulsa firefighter Burl Nicholson (left) and Tulsa Fire Capt. Jarrod Perry retrieve one of two runaway rafts from the Great Raft Race on Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Great Raft Race 2019
Seth Erkenbeck, Great Raft Race event director, rides on a raft as it is towed back to shore as he and others work to retrieve runaway rafts from the Great Raft Race Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Two rafts got away and were retrieved. The Tulsa Fire Department used their boat to help and observe for safety reasons. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
