Tulsa's Future touts backing of $421 million in northeast Oklahoma capital investment in '21

Tulsa’s Future, the Tulsa Regional Chamber-led regional economic development partnership, supported the creation of 4,125 jobs and $421 million of capital investment in northeast Oklahoma during 2021, the Chamber said Thursday.

Tulsa’s Future works with the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County, more than 200 private investors, and numerous regional and tribal partners to further economic prosperity in the Tulsa region. Since its inception 16 years ago, Tulsa’s Future has supported the generation of more than 72,000 jobs and more than $4.2 billion in capital investment.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa County in 2020 awarded the Chamber CARES Act funds to help tell the Tulsa recovery story to a national audience through a dedicated marketing campaign. In 2021, the Chamber pivoted to Tulsa’s Future: Road to Recovery, a one-year strategic work plan that addressed urgent needs for recovery and attracted new employers and transformative projects to the region, all while paving the way for a new multi-year economic development plan to launch in 2022.