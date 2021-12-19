Tulsa's DPS megacenter to close soon after serving nearly 45,000 Oklahomans' Real ID needs

After serving nearly 45,000 Oklahomans' Real ID needs, the Department of Public Safety megacenter in south Tulsa is set to close Jan. 7.

The state agency opened an Oklahoma City megacenter in July followed by the Tulsa site on Aug. 16 as tag agents across the state were experiencing "nightmare" wait times for those needing Real IDs and driver's license tests.

DPS employees, some from far outside the Tulsa area, were shuffled to help staff the megacenter located at 7130 S. Lewis Avenue in the Kensington Business Center, according to staff at the Tulsa site.

Many who utilized the megacenter, open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, reported being able to complete the transaction in 30-45 minutes. DPS staff at the Tulsa site reported seeing an increase in visitors to the megacenter since the Oklahoma City site closed Dec. 10. About 54,000 were served at the OKC megacenter, DPS said last week.