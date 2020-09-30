Tulsa's COVID-19 cases show improvement despite lack of mask mandate in suburban, rural areas where uptick continues

Frye said COVID-19 is “tiresome to everyone.” He said the state is concerned that people are loosening their boundaries by not being as diligent about wearing a mask, physically distancing or washing their hands.

“They want to get back to life as they saw it pre-COVID,” Frye said. “If we force people to do something too early when there isn’t that disease or percent positivity in the population, it’s difficult. It’s hard, and they tend not to want to do things later on when you really need them to.

“So we want to I guess give people the ability to make those decisions based on what’s going on in their communities.”

Frye said “we’ve spoken to many city leaders” and that he encourages them to have a mask mandate if there’s a high rate of disease spread in their communities.

Mayor G.T. Bynum on Monday said his and Dart’s opinions are well-known that they want other municipalities to implement mask requirements. Both say they have reached out to local leaders to try to persuade them.

Bynum said it’s up to local governments or Stitt to require face masking. He noted that he and Stitt speak on a regular basis but haven’t discussed matters related to COVID-19 in “probably a couple of weeks.”

