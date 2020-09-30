 Skip to main content
Tulsa's COVID-19 cases show improvement despite lack of mask mandate in suburban, rural areas where uptick continues
Tulsa's COVID-19 cases show improvement despite lack of mask mandate in suburban, rural areas where uptick continues

Tulsa’s share of COVID-19 cases in the county has dropped about 7 percentage points since late August.

The city of Tulsa accounted for 59% of the county’s cases the week of Sept. 20 and 58.5% the week of Sept. 13. The city’s peak since the Tulsa Health Department began tracking data in this fashion since Aug. 2 was 66.1% the week of Aug. 23.

Bruce Dart, THD executive director, during a news conference Monday said he still recommends mask mandates in the suburbs and across Oklahoma.

“I’m really happy with what we’re seeing in the city of Tulsa and Tulsa County overall, but we’ve got to adopt similar recommendations if we’re going to grind this virus statewide,” Dart said. “Because if it’s still a problem statewide, it can still affect us here in our local community.”

Interim Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye met with reporters Thursday for a COVID-19 update in which he addressed questions about masks orders and the state’s preference to let local municipalities decide on mandates.

Frye said COVID-19 is “tiresome to everyone.” He said the state is concerned that people are loosening their boundaries by not being as diligent about wearing a mask, physically distancing or washing their hands.

“They want to get back to life as they saw it pre-COVID,” Frye said. “If we force people to do something too early when there isn’t that disease or percent positivity in the population, it’s difficult. It’s hard, and they tend not to want to do things later on when you really need them to.

“So we want to I guess give people the ability to make those decisions based on what’s going on in their communities.”

Frye said “we’ve spoken to many city leaders” and that he encourages them to have a mask mandate if there’s a high rate of disease spread in their communities.

Mayor G.T. Bynum on Monday said his and Dart’s opinions are well-known that they want other municipalities to implement mask requirements. Both say they have reached out to local leaders to try to persuade them.

Bynum said it’s up to local governments or Stitt to require face masking. He noted that he and Stitt speak on a regular basis but haven’t discussed matters related to COVID-19 in “probably a couple of weeks.”

“My level of communication with the governor is really good, but we clearly have a difference of opinion on this particular matter,” Bynum said.

Tulsa County’s seven-day moving average of new cases per day peaked at 254 on July 30, currently at 143 cases, or about 44% fewer than the record.

In contrast, the state’s seven-day average is at historic highs.

The state’s average high during the same time frame as Tulsa’s peak was 1,110 cases. The state surpassed its peak average from the summer on Sept. 23 and recently hit a record average 1,136 cases Friday.

New daily cases in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties have remained relatively stable for the past several weeks as more rural counties see cases shoot upward as a share of the state’s total caseload.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force has recommended Gov. Kevin Stitt implement a mask requirement since June 29 for all hot spots in the state and a statewide mandate since Aug. 2.

The task force suggested Stitt implement a statewide order based on rates of spread so that counties with low transmission would be spared.

“Ensuring mask utilization statewide will prevent unnecessary transmission and deaths in vulnerable communities,” the task force stated in its Sept. 20 report.

Corey Jones

918-581-8359

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JonesingToWrite

