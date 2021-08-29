 Skip to main content
Tulsa's Carnegie Elementary reopening Monday following staff absences last week
breaking

  • Updated
Tulsa Public Schoods Administration (copy) (copy)

Tulsa Public Schools said Carnegie Elementary School reopen for in-person learning Monday after being closed two days last week due to staff absences.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

In-person instruction will resume Monday morning at Carnegie Elementary School.

As per a post in two social media groups affiliated with the school, Principal Krista Blanche said as of 3 p.m. Sunday, plans are in place to be back in person after suspending classes Thursday and Friday due to a staffing shortage.

Seven of Carnegie’s 23 teachers were absent Thursday, prompting the school to cancel in-person classes less than 30 minutes before the start of the school day.

“Given the fluidity of the situation, we will be closely monitoring staffing levels across the week to ensure that our building can open and operate safely,” Blanche wrote.

Meanwhile, six elementary schools across two area districts are slated to start a week of distance learning on Monday.

With 30% of its teaching staff out, Tahlequah Public Schools announced Friday that its four elementary schools would move to distance learning until Sept. 7.

Since classes started Sept. 12, more than 100 Tahlequah staff and students have tested positive for COVID-19.

Students attending Glenpool Public Schools’ lower and upper elementary school will start in distance learning Monday morning as well.

According to data released Friday by the district, Glenpool Lower Elementary School has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 183 people in quarantine. Glenpool Upper Elementary School has 26 confirmed cases and an additional 290 staff and students in quarantine.

Aug. 25, 2021 video. Wearing a mask is a requirement inside the City Hall chamber building.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton@tulsaworld.com

