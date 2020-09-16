Tulsa's anti-eviction program offers to pay future rent as well as overdue amounts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even with a federal moratorium on some eviction cases, a Tulsa program began focusing Wednesday on making future rent payments as well as helping people catch up on overdue rent.

Federal officials, re-imposing an evictions moratorium through at least the end of the year, hope to prevent a wave of homelessness during the COVID-19 epidemic. But the moratorium doesn’t make anyone exempt from paying rent, which will continue to accumulate as residents miss payments.

“The moratorium is a good first step, but we can’t stop there,” said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, which is administering an anti-eviction program along with the Tulsa Housing Authority.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program has been helping qualified Tulsa residents pay overdue rent since late August, using $20 million in federal CARES Act funding. Starting Wednesday, however, Restore Hope’s side of the program began emphasizing its ability to continue making future rent payments through Jan. 1, when the current federal moratorium will expire.

To qualify, residents must show they have suffered a loss of income that can be blamed on the coronavirus.