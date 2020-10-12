Tulsa's annual Native American Day goes virtual in age of COVID-19

As a precaution against COVID-19 spread, Tulsa’s fourth annual Native American Day went virtual this year, offering a full schedule of activities throughout the day Monday.
Coordinated by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, the event lineup, streamed on YouTube and Facebook, included speakers, cultural dancing and videos from students in Native American school clubs.
“I’m really proud of the fact that three years ago we started hosting Native American Day here in Tulsa,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum, helping kick things off.
“The reality is Tulsa would not exist if it weren’t for our Native American tribes. In fact, the resilience that you’ve seen in the last year — and that is such a key aspect of our character as a city — really started with the Native Americans who founded our city in the 19th century.”
The theme for this year’s Native American Day was “Protect the Sacred.”
Organizers said the purpose was twofold, highlighting the need to protect tribal culture while also raising awareness of missing and murdered indigenous men, women and children.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., among several tribal leaders who provided video comments, said the annual Tulsa observance “speaks volumes about the impact of the three tribal governments — Cherokee, Muscogee (Creek) and Osage — whose reservations include parts of Tulsa. Each of these tribal nations continue to contribute to the culture and the economy of this great city.”
Hoskin thanked the mayor and the commission for “continuing to make acknowledgement of the day a priority,” as well as for the decision to move it online this year.
“That is the smart and safe thing to do in this environment,” he said.
Cheryl Cohenour, commission chairwoman, said the virtual format had at least one advantage, as it potentially allowed the event to reach more people.
“Those tribes and tribal citizens that have not been able to attend in the past will get a good idea of what our Native American Day celebration is about in Tulsa,” she said. “We are one of the largest events of this type in the United States, and we have something for everyone.”
Native American Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October.
