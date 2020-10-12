Tulsa's annual Native American Day goes virtual in age of COVID-19

As a precaution against COVID-19 spread, Tulsa’s fourth annual Native American Day went virtual this year, offering a full schedule of activities throughout the day Monday.

Coordinated by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, the event lineup, streamed on YouTube and Facebook, included speakers, cultural dancing and videos from students in Native American school clubs.

“I’m really proud of the fact that three years ago we started hosting Native American Day here in Tulsa,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum, helping kick things off.

“The reality is Tulsa would not exist if it weren’t for our Native American tribes. In fact, the resilience that you’ve seen in the last year — and that is such a key aspect of our character as a city — really started with the Native Americans who founded our city in the 19th century.”

The theme for this year’s Native American Day was “Protect the Sacred.”

Organizers said the purpose was twofold, highlighting the need to protect tribal culture while also raising awareness of missing and murdered indigenous men, women and children.