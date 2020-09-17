Tulsa's annual 918 Day celebration Friday will have a different look

Like everything else in 2020, 918 Day will be different this year.
No citywide, round-the-clock hobnobbing by the mayor. No selfies from every stop.
This year, the annual celebration of Tulsa's diversity and resilience will be big on videos, with a mix of virtual events, special curbside offerings from businesses and outdoor photo opportunities.
918 Day was established three years ago as part of the city's Resilient Tulsa Strategy, a program designed to address inequities in the community.
The goal of the event is to build a sense of community and to foster an appreciation for Tulsa's diversity.
The theme of this year's celebration is “Rising Through Resilience.”
Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tulsans have once again shown their resilience and capacity to work together as they have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Businesses have sacrificed for the health of citizens, neighbors have helped one another as the floodwaters rose, and we came together in our shared grief over the loss of a beloved Tulsa police sergeant," Bynum said in press release issued by the city. "And still we move forward, continuing to build a better city for the next generation in spite of all these hardships."
918 Day draws its name from the date the event is held annually — Sept. 18 — and the city's primary area code, 918.
In lieu of in-person events, the city will post videos from public officials, businesses and other local organizations. The videos will be posted on the Resilient Tulsa Facebook page (@ResilientTulsa) and the City of Tulsa’s Facebook (@CityofTulsaGov) and YouTube pages.
Discounts and curbside service — where applicable — are being offered by a number of businesses, including NEFF Brewing, Trost Marketing, Magic City Books, Follow Your Art Studio and Anchor & Rose Tattoo.
Cain's Ballroom will offer a limited edition T-shirt, and the Tulsa Greek Festival is offering a drive-thru special Friday and Saturday.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, businesses and local organizations will be transforming downtown parking spaces into pop-up parks and public spaces.
River Parks will have "918" selfie stations set up at River West Festival Park, QuikTrip Plaza at 41st Street and Riverside Drive, and at Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area.
And Friday evening, the Williams Tower will be light up in celebration of 918 Day.
City officials are encouraging Tulsans to share their 918 Day activities on social media using the hashtag #918Day.
For more information and a complete list of activities and business discounts, go to www.cityoftulsa.org/918Day.
Video: Mayor G.T. Bynum visited stops around Tulsa during last year's 918 Day.
Kevin Canfield
918-581-8313
Twitter: @aWorldofKC
