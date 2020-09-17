Tulsa's annual 918 Day celebration Friday will have a different look

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like everything else in 2020, 918 Day will be different this year.

No citywide, round-the-clock hobnobbing by the mayor. No selfies from every stop.

This year, the annual celebration of Tulsa's diversity and resilience will be big on videos, with a mix of virtual events, special curbside offerings from businesses and outdoor photo opportunities.

918 Day was established three years ago as part of the city's Resilient Tulsa Strategy, a program designed to address inequities in the community.

The goal of the event is to build a sense of community and to foster an appreciation for Tulsa's diversity.

The theme of this year's celebration is “Rising Through Resilience.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tulsans have once again shown their resilience and capacity to work together as they have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Businesses have sacrificed for the health of citizens, neighbors have helped one another as the floodwaters rose, and we came together in our shared grief over the loss of a beloved Tulsa police sergeant," Bynum said in press release issued by the city. "And still we move forward, continuing to build a better city for the next generation in spite of all these hardships."