Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for Tulsans to sign up for the 918 Day Scavenger Hunt, the culmination of next week’s celebration of the city’s diverse communities and assets.

The event, scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 23, provides teams of up to four an opportunity to test their knowledge of Tulsa’s history by using clues to identify and locate important landmarks in the city.

Participants must attend the kickoff event at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 23 at Owen Park, 560 N. Maybelle Ave., to check in and receive their clues.

The Scavenger Hunt is free, and participants will receive a 918 Day T-shirt. Teams are asked to come up with a name and can register online at cityoftulsa.org.

The winning team will receive a “basket of Tulsa treasures,” according to the city’s website.

Tulsans are invited to participate in other 918 Day-related activities at the post-Scavenger Hunt celebration at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

The city established 918 Day — the “918” is a nod to one of the city’s primary telephone area code — in 2018 to help develop a more cohesive and engaged community.

The year’s 918 Day theme, “The Story of Tulsa,” is intended to honor the city’s past while moving forward to write its next chapter.

"918 Day began because we wanted a day for Tulsans to celebrate what they love about our city," said Mayor G.T. Bynum. "We knew Tulsans loved their community, but it was spread out without a focal point.

"We also wanted to draw attention to the diversity of exciting things happening across the city."

Bynum said it's easy to pay attention to what's going on in one's own neighborhood or on the way to work, "but the reality is that people are doing incredible things in all parts of Tulsa that deserve to be elevated."

Since its inception, Bynum has spent 918 Days visiting businesses, parks, restaurants and other attractions in the city to draw attention to Tulsa’s many assets.

He will do the same Monday with visits beginning at 9:18 a.m. and ending at 9:18 p.m. The trip will be chronicled on Facebook@GT Bynum.

"What I've loved most about it since we started is the way it has grown each year, with more and more people making it their own," Bynum said.

Beginning Sunday, the public can access 918 Day social media graphics online at cityoftulsa.org.

