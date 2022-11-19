Tulsa's $15,000 police signing bonus 'welcome surprise' for agency still short on staff

The mayor's announcement Tuesday of a $15,000 signing bonus for new police academy graduates had Tulsa police officials busy answering questions all week, recruiters were happy to report.

Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the figure — a five-fold increase from past bonus offers — while addressing what he termed "the greatest public safety challenge facing Tulsa" during his State of the City speech: police staffing.

Amid holy-grail retirement opportunities, "toxic" national slants against law enforcement and the shifting expectations of a post-pandemic workforce, the Tulsa Police Department is striving to recruit and retain high-caliber workers in a struggle common to agencies across the country.

Formerly $3,000, the new, five-figure offer just might turn the heads of those who have never considered a career in law enforcement — a market recruiters are trying to reach — and be snatched up quickly, Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said.

The funding for the offer comes from budgeted-but-unfilled spots in an upcoming academy class. Of 30 positions, 11 were filled, the city said.

TPD has an authorized strength of 943, including management positions, but it was 126 officers shy as of Tuesday.

Ohnesorge, TPD's assistant training director for recruitment, said the mayor's announcement came after several months of meetings. Although his team knew a bonus increase was one of the many options discussed, they didn't have an official amount until the day of the speech.

"That was a welcome surprise," Ohnesorge said.

How exactly the $15,000 will be paid out to recipients remains to be determined.

The new bonus is "pretty on-par" with those of agencies in comparable coastal cities when adjusted for cost-of-living, Ohnesorge said, and especially outstanding regionally.

But with recent salary increases, the department's greatest competition isn't necessarily other law enforcement agencies, he said. As one of the only departments in the nation that requires a four-year degree, TPD's giant is the private industry.

"We're no longer competing against (Broken Arrow police) or (Oklahoma City police)," Ohnesorge said. "We're competing against Google salaries."

With a base pay of about $54,000 during 28 weeks of in-academy instruction, the average first-year officer makes about $70,400 after graduation including 16 additional weeks of field training, according to TPD's recruitment website. An officer's max pay plus longevity is $92,105, the website states, but the max increases as one goes up the ranks.

A deputy chief — the second highest rank in the department and the highest subject to the city's collective bargaining agreement with the police labor union — maxes out at nearly $145,000, which is about where median salaries at a company like Google pick up.

But some seek a job that means more than money, and Ohnesorge said that's who recruiters are hoping to draw in with a targeted tag line: "Nobody was meant to sit behind a desk."

"There's nothing like the excitement of being in a police car and arresting bad guys, being a part of a community making those community connections and really understanding that you're making a difference," Ohnesorge said.

With a "plethora" of specialty units, Ohnesorge said TPD's biggest draw is that "you don't have to be a patrol officer for 25 years."

An officer with three years on could apply to a helicopter pilot, bomb tech, recovery diver, forensic investigator, etc., he said.

"If you need a break, you can be a detective," Ohnesorge said. "But even then you don't have to be behind a desk."

TPD is looking for recruits of high integrity and moral fiber, Ohnesorge said, adding that beyond the initial background checks, interviews and psychological inventories, training staff is constantly evaluating recruits even as they go through the academy.

"We can train most everything else," he said. "We need character."

Although it's still too soon to tell exactly what difference the increased bonus will make on TPD's hiring abilities — some agencies see success, and some do not, Ohnesorge said — recruiters have seen a spike in traffic to their informational website, jointpd.com, and quite a few applications have come in from recent college graduates or employees in other careers looking for a switch.

The announcement also revived common refrains departmental leaders hear about every time a new hiring initiative is announced or short-staffing lamented: Will the degree requirement be dropped? Is military service or prior law enforcement experience compensation? What's being done to retain officers?

Ohnesorge's short answer to the two former: No, not yet.

A college-educated staff makes for a stronger police department able to evolve with the times, Ohnesorge said.

"When we all come together to try to solve the same problem, the more viewpoints and opinions you have, the better solution you’re going to come up with," he said.

TPD has partnered with Oklahoma State University Tulsa and Northeastern State University to offer its police academy as course credit for specific bachelor's degrees, and it's hoping to achieve the same at other area colleges.

The department is also in talks with other law enforcement agencies that offer lateral programs, but for now, "we want every officer in Tulsa trained the same way," Ohnesorge said.

As for those officers who have already been hired and are now eyeing the door, Ohnesorge said "that's kind of the elephant in the room."

"I know it's on the chief's mind, and that's something we're always discussing," Ohnesorge said. "(At the Training Division), we can focus on better-equipping them in their current job...to hopefully give officers the tools they need to be successful."