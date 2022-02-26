Tulsans to rally for Ukraine on Sunday

A rally in support of the people of Ukraine will be held Sunday evening in Tulsa.

In cooperation with Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, the rally will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday in the church's north parking lot, at 1301 S. Boston Ave., according to organizer Crystal LaGrone of Coweta.

LaGrone said in a press release that the event will be "a prayer vigil and rally to show support for the people of Ukraine currently embroiled in a war with Russia. The event hopes to bring together all parts of the community who are supporting the Ukrainian people, government, and Ukrainian sovereignty."

LaGrone attended graduate school at Tallinn University of Technology in Tallinn, Estonia, from 2014 to 2016 and worked in the country, which is a Baltic state in the same region as Ukraine, for three years after earning her master's degree.

She became friends with fellow students from Ukraine and still visits Estonia a couple times a year, she said.

"It's very dear to my heart, and so all that's going in in that region is quite scary," she said.