Tulsans teaming up to feed, 'show love' to Afghan refugees

For the duration of the hotel stays, meals will be provided.

That’s where other charity partners come in, Crowley said.

The Community Food Bank has accepted the challenge of providing breakfast, lunch and dinner for every refugee daily, with Food on the Move delivering the meals to the hotels.

It will work out to thousands of meals a week as more refugees arrive.

Jeff Marlow, Community Food Bank chef and chief culinary officer, said, “It’s actually a huge action that we’re taking on.”

He said the organization is looking for more volunteers to help and will have some paid positions available, as well.

“If you feel that you’d like to come out and be involved in this, please reach out,” he said.

Egan said refugees so far have been appreciative of the meals.

“They’ve been on a military base for weeks, and the food is not so good,” she said. “We want to them to feel like, ‘Oh, we are coming home.’ For us, that’s the goal.”