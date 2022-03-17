Tulsans' recycling habits need improvement after hiatus, according to city report on blue bins

Tulsans might have seen an increase in neighbor complaints about blue bins not being picked up as the city tries to raise awareness of contaminated curbside recycling.

For months, the contents of blue bins were hauled off as trash while the city’s recycling center worked to recover from a devastating fire caused by a tiny contaminant: a lithium-ion battery.

Now that Tulsa residents are able to put recyclable materials at the curb again, city officials stress the importance of putting only recyclable materials in blue bins. The newly revived recycling plant isn’t fully automated yet, according to Josh Noel with the city of Tulsa.

“There’s people that are still having to sort through the recyclables, and instead of removing trash from the recycling, they have been having to remove the recycling from the trash with all the waste that’s been going through,” said Noel, Tulsa’s community involvement coordinator.

The average number of contaminated recycling carts has increased in recent weeks, city officials reported Monday. The most common contaminants found in blue bins are plastic bags, Styrofoam, batteries, food and items such as straws, ribbons, cords and hoses, which get twisted around the equipment.

“We have a huge problem with diapers right now coming through the line,” said Robert Pickens, the American Waste Control facility’s vice president of recycling.

Some of the worst things workers have found at Tulsa’s recycling facility are food and human waste.

“When we see some contamination at these kinds of extents, then we know the person is using their recycle cart as a trash cart,” Pickens said.

Curbside recycling customers may see people who are not haulers going through blue bins; those are “taggers” who inspect the bins for contamination. Noel said they are distributing contaminated-bin tags “in the thousands.”

Obviously contaminated blue carts won’t get picked up, Noel said, so customers may see their full bins left on the curb with a yellow or white tag after the taggers have gone through their neighborhood.

Items that are allowed in blue recycling carts include aluminum and steel cans, paper and cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs, glass jars and bottles. When in doubt, check it out or leave it out, Pickens said.

To combat blue bin contamination, the city released a video that shows what can be recycled. It shows a father and son recycling glass bottles, aluminum and steel containers, plastic water bottles, and a cardboard pizza box showing no remnants of food.

“When it comes to liquids, we say empty, cap and recycle,” Pickens said. “When it comes to any type of food products, we say if the contents are thick like pudding, rinse it out and clean it out.”

Pickens noted that recycling materials are sold to processors, whereas it costs money to haul trash.

“Contamination is absolutely critical for us to be effective and able to market an item. These recyclables — somebody wants to buy them,” he said.

For more information, go to tulsarecycles.com or feedmrmurph.com/curbside-recycling.

