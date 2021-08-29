Tulsans raised $2.4 million for Tulsa Immigrant Relief Fund, continue to support community

“We want to love them as if they are Christ, which they are. They are the treasures of the Church, and we want to build them up,” Chacon said. “It’s not easy for people to ask for help in general, but we have a trusted partnership.”

CCEOK has served 1,511 households through TIRF funding alone, equating to approximately 4,381 people, Chacon shared. They offered $387.98 on average in cash relief assistance per household. People can ask CCEOK for assistance directly and discreetly through their website at cceok.org/tirf.

The cash relief mostly went toward utility assistance (63%), rent assistance (18%), and medical assistance (4%), Chacon explained.

Through all partnerships, TIRF has impacted 3,133 immigrant families in Tulsa County since it's conception.

"As a first generation Mexican American, I identify with the struggle of our immigrant community. It’s important to me, and countless others, to always see each other’s humanity and stand with our immigrant families and workers."

Jasso said the experience shifted her mindset. She understands the power of leveraging her own personal role to meet community needs.

“It has been one of the most transformative experiences to co-found the fund," Jasso shared.