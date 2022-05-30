Tulsans honor fallen military members on Memorial Day

Tulsans young and old gathered at Memorial Park Cemetery on Memorial Day to remember and honor the lives of fallen American military members.

Tulsa's American Legion Post No. 1 and trustees of the Memorial Park Cemetery hosted an observance ceremony on Monday to honor the sacrifices members of the U.S. armed forces have made in service to the country.

The Tulsa Community Band and the Tulsa Pipes and Drums led the crowd in patriotic songs, and the Tulsa Pipes and Drums even honored military members and citizens of Ukraine by playing the Ukrainian National Anthem.

The ceremony also included several speakers who gave tributes to what is important to them on Memorial Day.

For Eric Ramos, a speaker at the remembrance ceremony, Memorial Day is personal for him.

"Memorial Day is sacred," he said. "However, for many other military members and veterans, Memorial Day is actually every day for us."

Ramos said being an Oklahoman from Moore and seeing the "Oklahoma Standard" in the wake of tragedies like the Oklahoma City bombing and tornado disasters inspired him even more to devote his life to service.

"I am so proud to be an American, and, even further, an Oklahoman," Ramos said. "For everywhere my service has taken me, it was always comforting when I would hear, 'yes, sir. Yes, ma'am' at the local grocery store. Holding a door open for someone gives me a sense of pride that I would find missing when in other states or anywhere overseas. These things are not commonplace."

Ramos also acknowledged Memorial Day as a time to remember lost loved ones, as he has since his first wife, Tamara, died in 2003.

Only a short time after marrying Tamara, who was also in the Army, she died of cancer.

Enlisting in the Army as a medic in 2001, Ramos met his late spouse in his first unit.

They went to Iraq in 2003 after getting married in 2002, both army combat medics in separate units. During his service in Iraq, Ramos was stationed in Fallujah.

"It quickly became a hub for combat missions and, unfortunately, a significant number of servicemen casualties," Ramos said. "Some of whom I could not do enough for."

Ramos and his wife were separated for a while, until a rotation brought them both to the same post together.

But the reunion was short lived.

"Tamara's oxygen saturation had suddenly dropped severely as well as blood pressure," Ramos said. "She was ultimately evacuated to Germany where she was apparently found to be sick enough for my unit manager to allow me to leave Iraq to meet up with her."

The couple did not know the extent of Tamara's illness until coming back to the U.S. to a hospital in Washington, D.C.

No one would tell them how bad it was until Ramos eventually pried it out of a doctor.

"I can only surmise no one wanted to be the one to break our resolve," Ramos said.

They were told she only had at most three months left, as the cancer had spread to nearly her whole body.

"Three months was actually only one," Ramos said. "The phrase 'completely shattered' does not even do justice to my state at the time."

Ramos was able to discharge from the army after his wife's death, but he was still torn between wanting to be of service and the feelings of losing Tamara.

He later was able to re-enlist, this time in the Marine Corps, and his service there is how he said God healed him.

"It is my opinion (service) is how He heals best," Ramos said. "So ask yourself how you can be of service. How can you use your gifts, your skills, your abilities for a cause greater than yourself?

"But please, do not make the mistake of thinking this service need be some grand odyssey. If it means enlisting in the military, great. But it could also be as simple as holding that door open for your fellow Oklahoman."

