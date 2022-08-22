Tulsans head to the polls Tuesday to select a new city council, state runoffs

At least three of Tulsa’s nine City Council races will be decided Tuesday as Oklahomans across the state cast their ballots in municipal, county, state and federal elections.

The council races certain to be determined on Tuesday are in Districts 2, 3 and 8, where only two candidates are running in each election. The remaining races have at least three candidates each, leaving open the possibility of runoff elections on Nov. 8 if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.

In District 2, incumbent Jeannie Cue faces Aaron Bisogno. District 3 Councilor Crista Patrick is being challenged by Daniel Grove, and in District 8 in south Tulsa, Scott Houston is looking to unseat incumbent Phil Lakin. Lakin is in his first contested race since he was elected in 2011.

The races in District 4 and 5, meanwhile, are the most likely to end up in runoffs because of the sheer number of candidates. In District 4, five candidates have lined up to succeed Councilor Kara Joy McKee, who is the only incumbent not running for re-election. Four candidates are challenging District 5 Councilor MyKey Arthrell, who is running for a second term.

The elections are nonpartisan, and councilors serve two-year terms.

Also on the ballot are three proposed City Charter amendments:

— Proposition 1 would remove the obsolete reference to the mayor’s salary as being $70,000 but would not change the mayor’s salary, which is set by the City Council

— Proposition 2 would require candidates for mayor, City Council and city auditor to have been city residents of the city or City Council district for at least 365 days at the time of filing for office

— Proposition 3 would change the city auditor’s term from two years to four years beginning in 2026.

In the lone Tulsa County Commission race, Republican voters in District 3 will choose between Bob Jack and Kelly Dunkerley in a primary runoff to determine who succeeds former Commissioner Ron Peters. Peters retired earlier this year, and no Democrat filed for the office.

In the Republican primary runoff for state superintendent, Education Secretary Ryan Walters faces Shawnee Superintendent April Grace. The winner will face Democrat Jena Nelson in the general election.

In the race to determine who will succeed U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is retiring at the end of the year, 2nd District U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin faces banking executive T.W. Shannon in the Republican primary runoff.

The winner will meet Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and independent Ray Woods in the general election.

Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn — no relation to Kendra Horn — are the Democratic candidates in the primary runoff to determine who will face the Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. James Lankford.

Tuesday’s City Council election is the first citywide municipal election since local, state and federal election district boundaries were modified to reflect the 2020 U.S. Census figures. Since the last municipal election, in August 2020, the number of registered voters in the city has increased by approximately 7,000, to 214,220.

As part of the redistricting process, some Tulsans will find that they are in a different council district than they were two years ago. Polling stations have also changed for some voters.

“Remember to check your polling location before you head to the polls tomorrow,” said Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman. “Some of them may have changed since redistricting this year. Also, proper ID is required to vote. Your voter ID card sent by the Election Board will suffice, or a current, unexpired government issued photo ID.”

Anyone with a question can call the Tulsa County Election Board at 918-596-5780, or go online to okvoterportal.okelections.us.