Tulsans have one more opportunity to give feedback about Tulsa Police Department's community policing practices

Tulsans who missed Monday night’s community policing forum still have a chance to voice their thoughts on the Tulsa Police Department and its policies.

CNA, the policing firm Mayor G.T. Bynum hired to evaluate Tulsa police community engagement practices, is hosting a second community feedback forum Tuesday afternoon at Rudisill Regional Library from noon to 1:30 p.m. to present its initial evaluation findings and gauge community concerns.

The firm hosted the first forum Monday night at Central Center at Veterans Park.

In the presentation of the firm’s initial findings, CNA said it has already interviewed nearly 50 police and community stakeholders, conducted a 475-response public survey and held three focus groups in “hot spot areas” around the city.

The main issues brought up in those initial efforts range from racial disparities within the Police Department and a perceived lack of compassion to general interactions with the public, according to the presentation.