Tulsans face Saturday deadline for some COVID rental-assistance funding

With Saturday being the last day for Tulsa residents to apply for one rental-assistance program, more than 8,000 households have already asked for a total of more than $7 million in federal relief money to help make rent payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that falls well short of the $15 million that the Tulsa Housing Authority has to offer for rental assistance.

“We want all Tulsa County residents who can benefit from these funds to apply,” said Jeff Hall, the agency’s vice president of development.

Part of a nationwide effort to prevent evictions during the pandemic, the Tulsa Housing Authority’s program began taking applications Aug. 24, when the initial response left local officials concerned about running out of funds.

THA received 1,152 applications in just the first 48 hours. And by the end of the first week, Tulsans had asked for more than $2.3 million in rental assistance.

The pace slowed down, however, and officials extended the deadline for applications twice to give Tulsa more time to use the funds.

While other rental-assistance opportunities will remain open, Saturday will be the absolute last chance to apply for THA funds, said spokeswoman Ginny Hensley.