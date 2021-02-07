 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsans enjoy Super Bowl Sunday

Tulsans enjoy Super Bowl Sunday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

It might have been below freezing in Tulsa on Sunday, but that didn't stop residents from enjoying the heat of the big game. 

Area residents gathered at Fat Daddy's Pub and Grille, 8056 S. Memorial Dr. to watch Super Bowl LV as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News