Tulsans encouraged to keep conserving as crews continue to battle waterline breaks

Once water service has been restored, customers are encouraged to run it for at least five minutes or until it comes out of the tap clear.

“We have been conducting water tests out at the distribution system through the weekend and we continue today,” Edwards said. “So far we have not discovered any water quality issues.”

As of Monday afternoon, the city had about 50 active waterline breaks, including 14 that were reported Monday. Since the storms began more than a week ago, there have been 329 mainline breaks and 14 service line breaks that have affected 3,624 residential customers and 301 businesses, according to the city.

Edwards said he does not expect that the waterline breaks to result in an increase in water rates.

Terry Ball, director of the Streets and Stormwater Department, said he expects the city to begin repairing the holes in the streets created by the waterline work as soon as this week.

“Normally they have knocked a pretty big hole in the street,” Ball said. “So what we will do is as we get them released from the Water Department, we’ll issue them to the contractor that we have and start going through those.”