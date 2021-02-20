Tulsans encouraged to continue water conservation as city crews repair broken lines

Tulsans are being advised to maintain conserving water as city crews continue efforts to repair broken water lines impacted this week's severe winter weather.
The edict comes a day after city officials issued a voluntary boil order on Friday in response to low water pressure and service interruptions.
As of Saturday, crews are responding to 119 active breaks that include 64 water lines closed affecting 960 residences and 133 businesses.
With the amount of water still lost throughout the city's water system, crews are expected to shut down more lines to compensate.
Customers are asked to take the following precautions until further notice:
If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears
Boil water intended for consumption for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation —or use bottled water
Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker
Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water
Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians before utilizing the water in a bath or shower setting
There is no mandatory boil order for Tulsa because “there have been no confirmed water quality violations reported at this time.”
Voluntary boil orders are issued when conditions are present for a potential problem with the drinking water, but a problem has not been confirmed. These are most common in event of water main breaks and other low-pressure events where “the possibility of contamination intrusion exists,” according to the city.
Free water stations are set up for affected residents at local fire stations and Expo Square. No containers are provided. Fire stations are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Expo Square’s station at the Tulsa fairgrounds Gate 2 will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. each day.
To report water line breaks, customers can call water dispatch at (918) 596-9488 or sewer dispatch at (918) 586-6999. Additionally, customers can report waterline breaks via email, with no wait times, to waterbreaks@cityoftulsa.org.
