Tulsans encouraged to continue water conservation as city crews repair broken lines

Free water stations are set up for affected residents at local fire stations and Expo Square. No containers are provided. Fire stations are open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Expo Square’s station at the Tulsa fairgrounds Gate 2 will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. each day.

To report water line breaks, customers can call water dispatch at (918) 596-9488 or sewer dispatch at (918) 586-6999. Additionally, customers can report waterline breaks via email, with no wait times, to waterbreaks@cityoftulsa.org.

Fixing water line breaks