Tulsans delaying care for non-COVID emergencies amid pandemic with devastating consequences

Local physicians are sounding the alarm about the devastating consequences of people delaying care for heart attack, stroke, pneumonia, sepsis and diabetic crises amid the pandemic.
“Patients have been calling asking ‘Is it OK if I come in, are you still taking patients?’ said Dr. Ryan Parker, chief of emergency medicine for Saint Francis Health System. “We are hearing from people who are scared to come to the hospital because they don't want to be exposed to COVID or who know we are at capacity, we are full, and they don't want to be a burden on the system if they don't think they’re as ill as COVID patients.”
In fact, the development is not just bad for patients’ outcomes, and as a result, leave doctors feeling troubled and defeated; it’s actually driving up intensive care demands in hospitals.
“It is kind of a helpless feeling to have to say to someone ‘There really isn’t anything more I can do.’ I want to be able to use every tool in my arsenal,” said Parker. “We still love what we do and we just want all of our patients to have the best options and outcomes possible.”
In the St. Francis hospital system alone, intensive care unit admissions are up from 16-17% of admitted patients in December 2019 to 22% in November 2020.
“More patients are coming in later, so they are requiring more intensive care,” said Mike Angelidis, chair of St. Francis’ hospitalist services and chief of internal medicine. "(Medical) care as a whole has been decreased. A lot of patients are even scared to go to their doctor’s office (for routine monitoring of diabetes, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), but it is important that these things be done. There is less of that and I think that corresponds to people being more sick.
"The hospital is very safe and doctor’s offices also."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shared research that found sharp decreases at the onset of the pandemic in the number of people seeking emergency medical care for non-COVID reasons around the globe.
For example, for the month between late March and late April, the total number of emergency department visits in the United States was 42% lower than during the same period in 2019.
Tulsa physicians think the trend has actually worsened since reports of overwhelmed hospitals in the recent surge in cases have become so well-known to the public.
Dr. Adam Karpman, a cardiologist at Heart Hospital at Saint Francis, said he has seen patients who rode out severe chest pains at home, only to find out they actually were having a heart attack.
“That initial heart attack happened days earlier, but they come in to the hospital because their heart muscle is so weak that they are already in heart failure,” said Karpman. “Time is of utmost importance. If you are having a heart attack, we have 90 minutes to get your artery open in the cath lab. That is time we can’t get back once the damage is done.
"You need to call 911, you need to come to the hospital and get treated. We have a board-certified cardiologist in the hospital 24 hours a day at St. Francis, so there is no need for you to wait if you are having a heart attack at night.”
Karpman added that people should feel more confident going to a medical clinic or a hospital because of the extraordinary precautions being taken and the rare cases of COVID transmissions occurring in those settings, as compared to many other public places.
“I feel more secure walking through the halls of the hospital than I do walking through the grocery store. There has been a whole bunch of testing, temperature checks, and universal mask wearing.” Karpman said. “If you don’t feel comfortable, make a telehealth appointment with a doctor.”
Dr. Temitayo Oyekan, a hospitalist at Saint Francis Hospital South, emphasized the need for immediate care for signs of stoke and for keeping up with routine, preventative screenings for conditions that are highly treatable if detected early, such as breast and colorectal cancers.
“One of the things that has been very striking to me is patients delaying care just because they don’t want to be a bother. I hear more of that than being scared (of COVID),” Oyekan said. “I recently treated a woman two days into a stroke, which is terrible. She is a younger lady in her 40s, and she really didn't have a lot of comorbidities. When you are actively having a stroke, you have a very short window to intervene — three hours — for us to give you a clot buster.”
