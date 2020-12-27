Tulsans delaying care for non-COVID emergencies amid pandemic with devastating consequences

Local physicians are sounding the alarm about the devastating consequences of people delaying care for heart attack, stroke, pneumonia, sepsis and diabetic crises amid the pandemic.

“Patients have been calling asking ‘Is it OK if I come in, are you still taking patients?’ said Dr. Ryan Parker, chief of emergency medicine for Saint Francis Health System. “We are hearing from people who are scared to come to the hospital because they don't want to be exposed to COVID or who know we are at capacity, we are full, and they don't want to be a burden on the system if they don't think they’re as ill as COVID patients.”

In fact, the development is not just bad for patients’ outcomes, and as a result, leave doctors feeling troubled and defeated; it’s actually driving up intensive care demands in hospitals.

“It is kind of a helpless feeling to have to say to someone ‘There really isn’t anything more I can do.’ I want to be able to use every tool in my arsenal,” said Parker. “We still love what we do and we just want all of our patients to have the best options and outcomes possible.”

In the St. Francis hospital system alone, intensive care unit admissions are up from 16-17% of admitted patients in December 2019 to 22% in November 2020.