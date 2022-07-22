Tulsans continue to rally for abortion rights

As her two teenage daughters cheered and screamed with other abortion-rights advocates in downtown Tulsa on Friday, Jessica Smith couldn’t help but get emotional.

“Those are my babies right there,” Smith said as they cheered at a honking car. “It’s sad that we have to do this, but I’m proud that my babies have a voice and to know that they’re the future.”

Wearing matching shirts that read “my body, not yours” and holding signs hand drawn by Smith’s youngest daughter, the three joined about 50 other protesters on Friday to march around downtown Tulsa and advocate for reproductive health care.

Smith’s family isn’t new to rallying for rights, as they joined other Tulsans in Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police in 2020, but Smith said they are just as passionate about reproductive rights.

Smith is a working mother, and she said the abortion ban in Oklahoma affects people like her and her daughters the most because they can’t easily afford to leave the state if any of them were to need an abortion.

“It affects people like us,” she said. “We’re not higher class. It affects us — the normal people. If you’re rich, I’m sure you can travel to another state, but if something happened to my daughters or they were raped, we wouldn’t have that option.”

She said it’s scary as a mother to live in that fear of being able to do nothing, but that’s why she wanted to support her daughters and fight for change.

As she chanted with the crowd, though, Smith said that while the chanting has a purpose, there is only one thing that will truly make a change: voting.

“We can chant all day long, but we’ve got to get to the polls in November,” Smith said. “Women’s lives are on the line.”

Susan Braselton, a board member of the Tulsa-based Roe Fund and the organizer of clinic escorts at the Tulsa Women’s Clinic before abortion was banned in Oklahoma and the clinic moved to Illinois, echoed Smith’s sentiment about voting and said protests like Friday’s are more important than ever to show people the danger of current laws.

The Metropolitan Library System later released a public notice stating the ways it has determined that its librarians are able to provide certain information about abortion services, but Braselton said the state law only causes more fear and problems.

“The way they crafted these laws is so vague, and they did that by design,” she said. “It’s another way to put fear in people and make them not know what is allowed and what isn’t.”

But Braselton said abortion-rights advocates have to use that fear to turn people to the voting polls in November to make change.

“They think they’ve won the war, but it was only a battle,” Braselton said. “They didn’t win the war.”

