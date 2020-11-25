Tulsans can be thankful for citizen oversight of race massacre graves search

Brenda Alford agreed this year to take on what could have been a thankless task, and for that Tulsans should be thankful.

Alford chairs the citizens committee overseeing the search for unmarked burials from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre. The committee is a large one, representing a diversity of interests and opinions about where such sites might be; the wider public is even more varied in its views — and sometimes more vocal.

But Alford, an educator by profession, says the job has been an opportunity to learn and a chance to reaffirm the commitment of her grandparents and other family members who lived through the death and destruction of May 31-June 1, and from the ashes rebuilt their homes and their community.

“It’s just something that’s so personal, and near and dear to my heart,” says Alford. “A lot of the reason I do this is in the memory of family members and community members I grew up knowing as a kid, standing in their stead, because I know this is something they would have done and would have wanted. They left this earth not seeing any of this. It’s just something I feel like I need to do in their memory.”