Tulsans can be thankful for citizen oversight of race massacre graves search

Brenda Alford agreed this year to take on what could have been a thankless task, and for that Tulsans should be thankful.
Alford chairs the citizens committee overseeing the search for unmarked burials from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre. The committee is a large one, representing a diversity of interests and opinions about where such sites might be; the wider public is even more varied in its views — and sometimes more vocal.
But Alford, an educator by profession, says the job has been an opportunity to learn and a chance to reaffirm the commitment of her grandparents and other family members who lived through the death and destruction of May 31-June 1, and from the ashes rebuilt their homes and their community.
“It’s just something that’s so personal, and near and dear to my heart,” says Alford. “A lot of the reason I do this is in the memory of family members and community members I grew up knowing as a kid, standing in their stead, because I know this is something they would have done and would have wanted. They left this earth not seeing any of this. It’s just something I feel like I need to do in their memory.”
There have been differences of opinion, said Alford, “but those opinions have been very, very positive in our efforts to find the victims of the race massacre. ... Everybody’s opinions and expertise is appreciated and fits into the core of what we’re doing.”
Originating at the time of the event itself was the belief that far more people than were officially counted died as a result of the massacre. That belief was fed by stories of bodies being disposed of in a variety of ways and by the Oklahoma National Guard’s refusal to give a definitive death toll.
With the massacre’s centennial approaching, Mayor G.T. Bynum in 2019 named a team to begin investigating leads. The team’s first excavation, in Oaklawn Cemetery in July, found no remains. A second Oaklawn dig this fall found 10 badly decayed caskets buried in a what appears to have been a trench.
Archaeologists expect to return in the spring to exhume the remains — which are believed to be those of Black men listed in Oaklawn burial records as connected to the race massacre — and to expand the search.
“I’ve been grateful to learn so much about the process; to be there every day to see the processes the professionals go through to find those victims has been totally awesome to me,” Alford says.
Everyone from the archaeologists and historical researchers to the heavy machinery operators, Alford says, “has a heart for what we’re doing.”
Alford and her family have a heart not only for the Greenwood of the past, but the Greenwood of the present. She takes great pride in the fact that she and her sister still own the property near Carver Middle School where her grandparents built a new home in 1925 on a lot they bought from Cyrus Avery and the Mayo brothers, all prominent Tulsans of the time.
“It was always known that property was never to be sold,” Alford says.
Visible work is expected to resume in Oaklawn Cemetery sometime this spring. In the meantime, archaeologists are planning how to carry out what is expected to be delicate work.
“People are anxious,” Alford says. “They want to know what we’ll find in those coffins. They want to know if there are any more coffins in that area.
“I do, too.”
Video: Human remains found in search for massacre victims at Oaklawn
Tulsa Race Massacre timeline: What happened in 1921
In 1921, white mobs invaded Greenwood and burned it down
A growing but divided city had tensions rising. How World War I influenced residents.
Key figures in 1921
Greenwood was defined by freedom and opportunity
An encounter on an elevator and concerns about a lynching
Tulsa Tribune article cited for sparking massacre
Dick Rowland's life threatened while jailed as crowd gathers outside
Tulsans take up arms and there are issues with special deputies
Fighting begins in Greenwood and the neighborhood is soon overrun
Mobs won't let firefighters douse the flames
Airplanes flew over Greenwood as it was attacked
National Guard called in, denies report that machine guns were used to kill dozens
Dr. A.C. Jackson was killed as he tried to surrender in his front yard
Death toll remains unknown; search for graves continues today
Black Tulsans were marched through the streets and detained at camps throughout city
Red Cross reports the massive devastation in Greenwood
Key locations in Tulsa during the 1921 Race Massacre
Mount Zion Baptist Church was burned down but, like Greenwood, persevered and rebuilt
Tulsa Race Massacre: Quotes from survivors, officials and others
Tulsa Race Massacre: Recommended reading
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbe…
"People are anxious. They want to know what we'll find in those coffins. They want to know if there are any more coffins in that area. I do, too."
-- Brenda Alford
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.