Tulsans can be thankful for citizen oversight of race massacre graves search

Tulsans can be thankful for citizen oversight of race massacre graves search

Brenda Alford agreed this year to take on what could have been a thankless task, and for that Tulsans should be thankful.

Alford chairs the citizens committee overseeing the search for unmarked burials from Tulsa’s 1921 Race Massacre. The committee is a large one, representing a diversity of interests and opinions about where such sites might be; the wider public is even more varied in its views — and sometimes more vocal.

But Alford, an educator by profession, says the job has been an opportunity to learn and a chance to reaffirm the commitment of her grandparents and other family members who lived through the death and destruction of May 31-June 1, and from the ashes rebuilt their homes and their community.

“It’s just something that’s so personal, and near and dear to my heart,” says Alford. “A lot of the reason I do this is in the memory of family members and community members I grew up knowing as a kid, standing in their stead, because I know this is something they would have done and would have wanted. They left this earth not seeing any of this. It’s just something I feel like I need to do in their memory.”

There have been differences of opinion, said Alford, “but those opinions have been very, very positive in our efforts to find the victims of the race massacre. ... Everybody’s opinions and expertise is appreciated and fits into the core of what we’re doing.”

Originating at the time of the event itself was the belief that far more people than were officially counted died as a result of the massacre. That belief was fed by stories of bodies being disposed of in a variety of ways and by the Oklahoma National Guard’s refusal to give a definitive death toll.

With the massacre’s centennial approaching, Mayor G.T. Bynum in 2019 named a team to begin investigating leads. The team’s first excavation, in Oaklawn Cemetery in July, found no remains. A second Oaklawn dig this fall found 10 badly decayed caskets buried in a what appears to have been a trench.

Archaeologists expect to return in the spring to exhume the remains — which are believed to be those of Black men listed in Oaklawn burial records as connected to the race massacre — and to expand the search.

“I’ve been grateful to learn so much about the process; to be there every day to see the processes the professionals go through to find those victims has been totally awesome to me,” Alford says.

Everyone from the archaeologists and historical researchers to the heavy machinery operators, Alford says, “has a heart for what we’re doing.”

Alford and her family have a heart not only for the Greenwood of the past, but the Greenwood of the present. She takes great pride in the fact that she and her sister still own the property near Carver Middle School where her grandparents built a new home in 1925 on a lot they bought from Cyrus Avery and the Mayo brothers, all prominent Tulsans of the time.

“It was always known that property was never to be sold,” Alford says.

Visible work is expected to resume in Oaklawn Cemetery sometime this spring. In the meantime, archaeologists are planning how to carry out what is expected to be delicate work.

“People are anxious,” Alford says. “They want to know what we’ll find in those coffins. They want to know if there are any more coffins in that area.

“I do, too.”

