Tulsans, area residents take to the streets for Jacob Blake

About 40 young people took to the streets of downtown Tulsa on Thursday evening to demand justice for Jacob Blake.
The 29-year-old Black man was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer during a domestic disturbance call on Sunday. The shooting itself happened more than 700 miles from Tulsa, but attendees said its circumstances hit home.
"Everyone here is a leader," Matthew Williams of Tulsa said to those gathered at the Center of the Universe, a landmark at 1 S. Boston Ave.
Speaking with a megaphone, Williams commended those who came to the masked, socially distanced Tulsa Anti-Racist Action event in person.
Sharing right-minded posts on social media sometimes just isn't enough, he said.
Williams, 32, was one of several speakers who took a turn before the group. Their causes cast a wide net but centered on Black people who have been killed or injured by police, like Blake, who likely will not walk again, his family's attorney told reporters Tuesday.
Devin Williams, a 34-year-old activist from Bartlesville, encouraged those gathered to vote to have their voice heard.
"Remember — You can be angry; you can be mad," Devin Williams told protesters. "But inaction is toxic."
Carrying signs denouncing racism, protesters marched in a loop from the Center of the Universe to the Federal Building at Third Street and Boulder Avenue and back.
"Blue lives don't exist," they shouted, referencing the popular "Blue lives matter" response to the "Black lives matter" rallying cry.
Blue lives — law enforcement officers — can change their career or even hide it, but Black people can't do the same with their skin color, advocates argue.
They also repeated the names of people who have been killed by police locally and nationally, including Terence Crutcher of Tulsa.
Tasha Vann, a 27-year-old activist and a proud north Tulsan, shared a poem she wrote before the group dispersed about two hours after gathering.
"A song in the distance; I hear freedom sing," she recited in part. "Don't stop fighting until everyone's free."
