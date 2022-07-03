Tulsan who headed first Mars rover project reflects on mission's 25th anniversary

After seven months of standing by, waiting on their project to complete the 120-million-mile trip, a few more hours seemed like it should be no big deal.

But for Donna Shirley and her colleagues, they would prove to be by far the most suspenseful.

“There was a lot of nail-chewing,” Shirley said, recalling the mood on July 4, 1997, after NASA’s Pathfinder lander and rover arrived on Mars.

Until it sent out a signal, she added, they couldn’t be sure whether it survived the landing.

Finally, several hours later, Shirley was in the middle of a CNN interview when they heard it — radio confirmation from the planet’s surface.

“It was just kind of a beep,” she said. “And everybody just went insane.”

This Monday marks 25 years since the arrival on Mars of NASA’s Pathfinder lander, which brought with it the first-ever robotic rover to the planet.

Shirley, a retired aerospace engineer, managed the team that built the rover, which was named Sojourner and which paved the way for the many rover missions that have followed.

A former University of Oklahoma assistant dean who now lives in Tulsa, Shirley was working for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, at the time.

NASA’s Viking project had landed a probe on Mars in 1976, marking the first time a spacecraft ever landed on another planet.

But no one had landed anything on the Martian surface since, so the $265 million Pathfinder project came with much anticipation.

The solar-powered rover, at 23 pounds, was about the size of a microwave, Shirley said, and one of the primary challenges in developing it was that it had to be self-guided.

“It had to be smart enough to know where it is and to detect obstacles on its own,” she said.

Transmissions from Earth to Mars took several minutes, she added, “so if you send a command, like say ‘don’t fall over the cliff,’ that’s not going to get there in time.”

On July 4, 1997, with the completion of Pathfinder’s seven-month space journey, there was excitement in the air, Shirley said. But it was tempered by uncertainty as they awaited its first signal from the planet’s surface.

It would take a few hours, she said, because it was nighttime where it landed.

“It needed the sun to come up before it had enough power to send a signal,” she said.

That signal finally came, and they could celebrate a successful arrival.

The Sojourner rover was designed to complete its objectives in a week’s time, and it did so.

But it continued to operate for a total of 83 days, collecting data and taking photos.

Mainly, the goal was to demonstrate that the technology behind it worked.

In the 25 years since Pathfinder’s touchdown, several other NASA landers and orbiters have arrived successfully, and not a day has passed that the U.S. hasn’t had at least one active robot on Mars or in orbit around it.

Still a ‘space nut’

Shirley, who chronicled the experience in her memoir “Managing Martians,” is a native of Wynnewood.

She first became interested in the red planet as a child, when she discovered Arthur C. Clarke and his book “All the Sands of Mars.”

After earning her bachelor’s in aerospace engineering from OU, she spent over 30 years with Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

She later served as assistant dean of engineering at OU.

Shirley still follows developments in space exploration, especially anything related to Mars. The most recent mission in 2021 included a new rover, Perseverance, and for the first time, a tiny helicopter.

Shirley has also followed news of NASA’s plans to establish a colony on the moon, and from there send humans to Mars.

Although in favor of continued exploration, she said, she believes it should be balanced by more care and concern for the earth.

When it comes to our own planet, “we are just generally making a mess of things,” Shirley said.

Today, while the Pathfinder lander can still be seen on Mars, Sojourner is not visible in photos of the planet surface.

“It’s much smaller than the lander and possibly has been covered by dust,” Shirley said.

Her team built Sojourner knowing they would never see it again.

But they take pride in what the little robot accomplished.

“Just getting it there and getting it to send pictures back and do a little bit of science — that was fulfilling enough,” Shirley said.

She admits that for her, though, Mars has never been solely about science.

“There are an awful lot of people like me who are just space nuts,” she laughed. “We just think it’s cool.”

