Tulsan honored by German government for efforts to promote German culture
Almost 50 years since beginning her new life as a Tulsan, Barbara Conrad’s accent still gives her away.

“Whenever I open my mouth, someone will ask,” she laughed. “I go out shopping, wherever. They will say ‘Do I detect an accent?’”

“I will never lose it,” she added. “I couldn’t if I tried.”

But there are other aspects of Conrad’s German heritage that have taken effort to preserve. And in the process of doing that, she’s helped bring a little bit of Germany to Oklahoma.

On Thursday, Conrad, one of the founders of the German American Society of Tulsa, was presented with a special honor by the German government in recognition of her efforts to promote her homeland’s culture and language in her adopted state.

In a ceremony at the society’s clubhouse in Tulsa, Conrad was given the Cross of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Known in German as “Der Bundesverdienstorden,” the cross is the nation’s highest civilian award.

General Consul Kai Hennig from the German consulate in Houston made the presentation.

“I was speechless,” Conrad said of the phone call she received a few weeks ago from the consulate, informing her that she would be receiving the honor.

She recalled that her daughter had written the authorities a letter a few years earlier about her efforts.

“I’m very touched,” she said, adding that she’d forgotten about the letter.

Born and raised in Berlin, Conrad has been a Tulsa resident since 1974.

Her husband, Dr. Robert Conrad, was a U.S. Army officer stationed in Berlin, and they came to the U.S. together after they married. Robert went on to become a professor of microbiology at Oklahoma State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.

From the beginning of her life in Tulsa, Conrad has been active in the community.

With the start of the German American Society, she would serve several terms as president of the society’s arts association and start the GAST’s annual German-American Day celebration.

Conrad has also worked with Tulsa’s Global Alliance and was instrumental in fostering a cultural exchange between Tulsa and Celle, Germany.

It culminated in 2000 when the two became sister cities.

She has especially enjoyed a monthly German conversation group she started, which, in addition to providing an opportunity to converse, brings in guest speakers.

“Many of us who came over and started new lives in America, we had a life before that,” Conrad said. “We had to keep our culture alive. If you don’t talk about it, it will be forgotten.”

Remembering veterans

In addition to German language and culture, Conrad believes there are people who should not be forgotten.

To that end, every third Sunday in November, she gathers with others at Fort Reno, where 62 German prisoners of war — among the many held in Oklahoma during World War II — are buried.

Conrad began coordinating an annual memorial service and graveside ceremony at the site over a decade ago, recruiting representatives from Fort Sill and a U.S. military honor guard.

Every time she goes back, she said, a particular German soldier is on her mind.

Conrad’s father, who was in the German army, died after the war in a Russian prison camp. He was buried in a mass grave, and to this day the family doesn’t know exactly where it is.

“You look at the graves at Fort Reno, and you can’t help but be moved,” she said. “They were all so young. They didn’t want to be there, didn’t want to be warriors.”

Of all her achievements, none make her prouder than the annual memorial service.

Like the veterans of every war, she added, these soldiers and her father deserve to be remembered.

Conrad said she will continue efforts to promote and honor her heritage as long as she is able.

She’s thankful to be recognized by her native country, she said, but emphasized that she’s had a lot of help.

Many fellow Tulsans and German-Americans have joined her in her efforts.

“I’m very honored,” she said. “But I didn’t do any of these things all by myself.”

tim.stanley@tulsaworld.com

