Tulsan honored by German government for efforts to promote German culture

“Many of us who came over and started new lives in America, we had a life before that,” Conrad said. “We had to keep our culture alive. If you don’t talk about it, it will be forgotten.”

Remembering veterans

In addition to German language and culture, Conrad believes there are people who should not be forgotten.

To that end, every third Sunday in November, she gathers with others at Fort Reno, where 62 German prisoners of war — among the many held in Oklahoma during World War II — are buried.

Conrad began coordinating an annual memorial service and graveside ceremony at the site over a decade ago, recruiting representatives from Fort Sill and a U.S. military honor guard.

Every time she goes back, she said, a particular German soldier is on her mind.

Conrad’s father, who was in the German army, died after the war in a Russian prison camp. He was buried in a mass grave, and to this day the family doesn’t know exactly where it is.