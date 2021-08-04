Tulsan critically injured, man killed in southwestern Oklahoma crash

A Tulsan was critically injured and an unidentified male was killed in a southwestern Oklahoma crash on Tuesday, the Highway Patrol reported.

The two were in the same vehicle, a 2004 Honda Accord, when the crash occurred about 7:40 p.m. at county roads NS 2130 and EW 1410 south of Lone Wolf in Kiowa County.

One of the car's occupants, a 45-year-old Tulsa man, was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition. Another occupant, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to the state Medical Examiner's office. His next of kin has not yet been notified of his death, according to the report.

Almost all aspects of the crash remain under investigation, including the condition of the occupants and what caused the crash. The report did not identify a driver nor passenger.

The Kiowa County Sheriff's Office and Lone Wolf Fire Department assisted in the emergency response, according to the report.

