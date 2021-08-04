Tulsan critically injured in fatal southwestern Oklahoma crash

A Tulsan was critically injured in a crash that killed another person in southwestern Oklahoma on Tuesday, the Highway Patrol reported.
The two were in the same vehicle, a 2004 Honda Accord, when the single-car crash occurred about 7:40 p.m. at Kiowa County Roads NS 2130 and EW 1410 south of Lone Wolf.
One of the car's occupants, a 45-year-old Mark Rogers of Tulsa, was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition. The other occupant, an unidentified male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Almost all aspects of the crash remain under investigation, including what caused the crash. The OHP report did not identify which occupant was the driver and which was the passenger.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
Staff Writer
