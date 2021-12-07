Tulsa Zoo's newly-named white rhino calf now visible to guests

Tulsa Zoo's most recent pachyderm addition will be called by a Swahili name, the nonprofit announced Tuesday.
Hodari, pronounced Ha-Dar-ee, was born Nov. 7 as the zoo's first born white rhino calf in its more than 40-year history of housing the massive animals.
The name, chosen by the trustees of the foundation that made the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve possible, means brave or courageous, according to a news release. Hodari was 127 pounds at birth and was taking his first steps within an hour and nursing in two hours; all healthy signs, the zoo said then.
He has continued to grow while staying close to his mother, Sally, a 14-year-old white rhino who was moved to the zoo from Ohio last fall.
“We're thrilled to watch Hodari grow and thrive at Tulsa Zoo,” Tulsa Zoo President and CEO Lindsay Hutchison said in a news release. "He has been exploring his new surroundings and reaching many milestones under the careful watch of our staff. After only a few weeks, he's already more than 200 pounds!"
Hodari and Sally are visible to guests on warm days in the Mary K. Chapman Rhino Reserve yard, the release states.
White rhinos, which have a gestation period of 16-18 months, are classified as Near Threatened with fewer than 20,000 left in the wild.
Sally was pregnant when she arrived at the Tulsa Zoo in October 2020. The calf’s father is Kengele, who is located at The Wilds in Ohio, from a previous breeding recommendation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, which works to ensure sustainable populations of endangered animals in human care.
Sally has a future breeding recommendation with Tulsa Zoo white rhino Rudo.
Hodari joins the zoo’s newest tiger cub, Dara, as one of the most recent births at the zoo.
Dara, a female Malayan tiger, was born in July and is visible in visitor viewing areas.
The zoo, at 6421 E. 36th St. North, is open every day of the year except Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last entry is at 4 p.m.
Admission is $14 for adults, $10 for ages 3-11, $12 for seniors 65 and older, and children 2 and younger are free.
