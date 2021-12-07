Tulsa Zoo's newly-named white rhino calf now visible to guests

Hodari joins the zoo’s newest tiger cub, Dara, as one of the most recent births at the zoo.

Dara, a female Malayan tiger, was born in July and is visible in visitor viewing areas.

The zoo, at 6421 E. 36th St. North, is open every day of the year except Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Last entry is at 4 p.m.

Admission is $14 for adults, $10 for ages 3-11, $12 for seniors 65 and older, and children 2 and younger are free.

For more information about Tulsa Zoo, visit tulsazoo.org.