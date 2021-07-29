Tulsa Zoo welcomes new Malayan tiger cub

The Tulsa Zoo said "Hello" to its newest addition earlier this month.

A female Malayan tiger cub was born July 11 through the Tulsa Zoo's participation in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums' Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan.

The Tulsa Zoo made the announcement Thursday on International Tiger Day.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ava’s cub as the newest member of the Tulsa Zoo,” said Zoological Curator of Mammals Jordan Piha. “Our keepers and veterinary staff are monitoring both Ava and her cub around the clock. We’re happy to report both animals are doing well.”

Both mother Ava and the cub are both doing well, zoo staff said in a news release.

"Ava has been very attentive to the female cub and has shown signs of healthy bonding and maternal instincts," the news release states.

Ava and the cub will stay in an off-exhibit area until the cub is able to navigate the exhibit safely.