Lindsay Hutchinson grew up at Tulsa Zoo’s Children’s Zoo, petting goats, seeing the otters and watching animal presentations in the amphitheater.

On Wednesday, the amphitheater and other exhibits at the Children’s Zoo were forced to close because of much-needed infrastructure maintenance.

“We didn’t feel like we could have the type of experience we’re used to in the amphitheater,” said Hutchinson, CEO and president of Tulsa Zoo. “It wasn’t fully accessible. It’s important for us to make sure that everyone gets the exact same experience when they’re at the zoo, so we closed it. It’s just outdated.”

The Children’s Zoo maintenance, as well as other behind-the-scenes needs at the zoo, may be funded by the $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 package if approved by voters Aug. 8.

The proposal includes $25.7 million for the Tulsa Zoo. If approved the private Tulsa Zoo Management Inc., which partners with the city to fund the zoo, would match about $14 million for the improvements required by the zoo.

With the new funding, Tulsa Zoo plans to address the accessibility concerns and infrastructure needs of the Children’s Zoo; replace failing electrical, HVAC and water filtration systems in the Rainforest exhibit; replace roofs at several exhibits; and secure the zoo perimeter near the animal shelter.

Of the $25.7 million, nearly $10 million would go toward the Children’s Zoo fixes and maintenance.

Hutchinson explained that the zoo has recently spent $300,000 on temporary fixes, including new fencing and concrete, to keep the kangaroos exhibit and contact yard open.

Unfortunately, Hutchinson said, not all areas could stay open with temporary fixes and no major upgrades or infrastructural changes.

“It’s key to the zoo being ADA accredited and for us being USDA accredited,” Hutchinson said. “We’re really grateful that we’re included in the package because it’s needed.”

Hutchinson said the funding could reopen the amphitheater and otters exhibit, as well as improve the petting zoo. She said the funding could sustain the Children’s Zoo for another 30 years.

Also in the package, the zoo is seeking $8 million to fix failing electrical, HVAC and water filtration systems at the Rainforest exhibit.

The Rainforest, which is 26 years old, has an outdated electrical panel, which currently cannot accommodate a backup generator or a new HVAC, both of which are vital for the animals and public to enjoy the exhibit.

Hutchinson said the zoo has spent over $500,000 on temporary fixes to repair or adjust the outdated equipment and temperature control the Rainforest.

Last week, the city of Tulsa faced severe storms that knocked much of the city’s power out for several days. Hutchinson said the zoo was lucky the Rainforest didn’t lose power.

“We cannot hook up a generator to the building, and generators are absolutely key to our animal support,” Hutchinson said. “This electrical panel is so out of date that if this building loses power, we can’t hook up a generator.”

If the electrical system were to give out, Hutchinson said, the animals would need to be relocated, which is not a small task. She explained that because of the exhibit’s open air, corralling the fish and birds to move could take a long time and be dangerous for the animals.

Hutchinson said the Rainforest’s needs are essential and would have to be funded through a loan if the proposal were not to pass.

“If this weren’t to pass, we probably would have to try to get a loan because it is at the brink of failure,” Hutchinson said. “We would have to go out and find money.”

Beyond the Children’s Zoo and Rainforest, the package would give $4.8 million for roof replacements at WildLIFE TREK, the Conservation Center and the lemurs exhibit. The roofs on these buildings were assessed as failing, according to the zoo’s proposal asking for the funding.

The roof at WildLIFE TREK was not replaced during the 2013 renovation due to a lack of funding.

Finally, the package would give $3.5 million to securing the perimeters near the animal shelter, which Hutchinson explained is modifications to the gate and service parking and driving areas to keep the entrance near the animal shelter safe for animals, volunteers and staff.

The zoo is funded via a partnership between the city and Tulsa Zoo Management Inc. The city pays a management fee, which makes up 42% of expenses, and Tulsa Zoo Management maintains the rest. Hutchinson explained the public-private partnership has been vital to maintaining the zoo.

According to Hutchinson, the zoo has delivered a 117% return on the city’s management fee since 2011, and she explained that the zoo contributes a lot of economic impact for the city.

The funding from these packages could sustain the exhibits for another 20 years and more, Hutchinson said. She explained that investments like these only come from city packages like the Improve Our Tulsa package, and so it is vital the zoo receives the funding.

“All the needs were identified through a very lengthy process within the city of Tulsa, and they’re all very important,” Hutchinson said. “Keeping up all of Tulsa’s assets whether it be police, Gilcrease or the zoo is critical to Tulsa as a world-class city.”

Proposed Improve Our Tulsa 3 project list Tulsans will go to the polls Aug. 8 to vote on the proposed $814 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 capital improvements package. Here is a complete list of the proposed projects. Streets and transportation — $295.8 million $93.8 million — Inflation adjustment for previous street projects $68 million — Street rehabilitation $46 million — Street widening $24 million — Bridge replacement and rehab $21.6 million — Matching funds $19.32 million — Traffic engineering $10 million — ADA improvements $4.88 million — Sidewalks $4 million — Construction completion incentives $3 million — Engineering, inspection and testing $1.2 million — Alleys City facilities — $270.4 million $4.4 million — Safety Training Center driving track overlay $6.4 million — BOK Center $18.8 million — Convention Center $79.7 million — Tulsa Performing Arts Center $5 million — River Parks Maintenance Building $31.9 million — Parks (improvements would include approximately $8 million for Page Belcher and Mohawk golf courses; trail improvements; and facility improvements such as new roofs for community centers) $47.5 million — New public safety center (Funding would be used to purchase a building to relocate Police and Fire headquarters, the Tulsa Emergency Management Agency, and other public safety services onto one campus) $16 million — Consolidated Police/Fire maintenance facility $25.7 million — Tulsa Zoo (children’s zoo, roof replacements, rehabilitation of the Rainforest, and perimeter risk mitigation) $10 million — Gilcrease Museum matching funds $5 million — Zink Lake infrastructure $20 million — Citywide facility maintenance Capital equipment — $152.8 million $58.5 million — Tulsa Fire Department fleet $94.3 million — Other vehicles/equipment Housing and neighborhoods — $95 million $75 million — Would be combined with other city housing funds to create a total investment in housing of $104.2 million $15 million — Neighborhood revitalization $5 million — Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan Implementation Source: City of Tulsa

